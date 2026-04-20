Maureen McCormick's Happy Days Character Was A Departure From The Brady Bunch's Marcia

Maureen McCormick rose to fame as Marcia Brady on "The Brady Bunch" from 1969 to 1974, with the character even placing fifth in our rankings of characters on "The Brady Bunch." Less than a year after the Bradys vacated their famous house, she appeared in an episode of the popular ABC show "Happy Days," quickly showing a different side of her screen persona.

In "Happy Days" Season 2, Episode 16, "Cruisin'," McCormick plays Hildie, a flirtatious teen who catches the attention of Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard), Potsie Weber (Anson Williams), and Ralph Malph (Don Most), while also stirring tension with her gang-affiliated boyfriend, Dooley (Michael Lembeck), and his fellow Dragons. Fonzie (Henry Winkler) shows up to defuse the conflict with a drag race challenge, while Hildie leans into the attention, revealing she and her friends were trying to make their boyfriends jealous.

The role marks a clear departure from Marcia's wholesome image, with Hildie portrayed as a rebellious teenager who flirts with both boys. While the two characters differ sharply in behavior and motivation, McCormick brings a similar charm to both roles.