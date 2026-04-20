Maureen McCormick's Happy Days Character Was A Departure From The Brady Bunch's Marcia
Maureen McCormick rose to fame as Marcia Brady on "The Brady Bunch" from 1969 to 1974, with the character even placing fifth in our rankings of characters on "The Brady Bunch." Less than a year after the Bradys vacated their famous house, she appeared in an episode of the popular ABC show "Happy Days," quickly showing a different side of her screen persona.
In "Happy Days" Season 2, Episode 16, "Cruisin'," McCormick plays Hildie, a flirtatious teen who catches the attention of Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard), Potsie Weber (Anson Williams), and Ralph Malph (Don Most), while also stirring tension with her gang-affiliated boyfriend, Dooley (Michael Lembeck), and his fellow Dragons. Fonzie (Henry Winkler) shows up to defuse the conflict with a drag race challenge, while Hildie leans into the attention, revealing she and her friends were trying to make their boyfriends jealous.
The role marks a clear departure from Marcia's wholesome image, with Hildie portrayed as a rebellious teenager who flirts with both boys. While the two characters differ sharply in behavior and motivation, McCormick brings a similar charm to both roles.
Maureen McCormick's role on Happy Days is one of many that helped her break type
McCormick has spoken openly about the challenges of avoiding typecasting after "The Brady Bunch" ended. In an interview with the Southam Newspaper (via MeTV), she said, "You can say that Marcia Brady has been both a help and a hindrance to me. After all, this is an industry where people would prefer to put you in a convenient box for all time." McCormick has stepped in and out of the "Brady Bunch" box repeatedly in her long career, intertwining appearances as Marcia or herself with roles that went against type.
She reprised Marcia in several "Brady Bunch" TV movies and specials in the 1980s, while also taking on roles that expanded her range. She played a supportive mom of two on the fantasy sitcom "Teen Angel" in 1997 and 1998, then appeared as Rebecca Hotchkiss in ten episodes of the NBC daytime soap "Passions" in 2000.
McCormick's furthest departure from Marcia Brady may be her role in the 2012 horror film "Snow White: A Deadly Summer," where she plays a wicked stepmother. Reflecting on her career in the same Southam Newspaper interview, she added, "I love acting. I love creating. I love playing various characters. I was doing it long before the show began and always felt I would be able to come back again and work as an adult."