5 Best Spider-Man Animated Shows, Ranked

The original "Spider-Man" animated series — along with its immortal theme song — debuted in 1967, barely half a decade after Spidey's first appearance in the comics. This show, and the 10 animated series that came after it, gave Spider-Man more exposure than comic books alone could. Some of Spidey's shows are among the best Marvel cartoons ever created, and they arguably paved the way for Spider-Man to become a star on the big screen as well.

For a long time, most of Spider-Man's animated series weren't easily available to watch outside of a handful of DVD and Blu-ray releases. The arrival of Disney+ changed that, and now viewers can revisit most of Spidey's cartoons.

TVLine has narrowed down all of those series to the five best "Spider-Man" animated shows.