HBO's Groundbreaking Prison Series Oz Has A 'Sequel' Most Fans Missed
HBO's "Oz" is one of those prestige TV series no one talks about anymore – even though it was the network's first one-hour drama. That said, the unofficial sequel, "ZO," is even more overlooked, as it was released as a YouTube short film that didn't draw a large audience.
Created by Tom Fontana, "ZO" follows Tobias Beecher (Lee Tergesen) and Ryan O'Reily (Dean Winters) after their releases from the Oswald Maximum Correctional Facility. The short centers on the two characters catching up on the phone. Tobias is looking for a job, and Ryan wants justice for missing years of life after learning that the cop who pinched him is dirty. However, their conversation ultimately turns sour, as Ryan isn't happy with his fellow ex-con.
"ZO" might leave you wanting more — and that's the point. Kirk Acevedo, who plays Miguel Alvarez in the acclaimed HBO original series, teased the possibility of more stories set in this universe if the short caught on. As of this writing, there has been no word on a follow-up series materializing. What's more, the 2024 film currently has 159,000 views on YouTube, suggesting that many "Oz" fans missed it. Still, how did the fans who have seen it respond?
ZO left Oz fans feeling intrigued
Without going into spoilers, "ZO" reveals that Tobias and Ryan's relationship has really gone downhill since viewers last saw them. Tensions are high, and fans of the celebrated crime drama want to find out how the characters became enemies.
"Absolutely loved it. They killed it. It's got me invested, [and] I want to know what happens next," one Redditor wrote.
Some fans, however, feel that "ZO" is more of an experiment to drum up interest for a sequel show, as opposed to an official prelude. "The plot was kind of goofy but I don't think 'making sense' was what they were going for," another Redditor noted. "I'd be interested to see where it went from here."
Fontana has continued to create and produce television since "Oz," with NBC's "The Philanthropist" and Canal+'s "Borgia" among his credits. His most recent series, "Monsieur Spade," premiered in 2024 and received generally positive reviews from critics.