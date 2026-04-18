HBO's Groundbreaking Prison Series Oz Has A 'Sequel' Most Fans Missed

HBO's "Oz" is one of those prestige TV series no one talks about anymore – even though it was the network's first one-hour drama. That said, the unofficial sequel, "ZO," is even more overlooked, as it was released as a YouTube short film that didn't draw a large audience.

Created by Tom Fontana, "ZO" follows Tobias Beecher (Lee Tergesen) and Ryan O'Reily (Dean Winters) after their releases from the Oswald Maximum Correctional Facility. The short centers on the two characters catching up on the phone. Tobias is looking for a job, and Ryan wants justice for missing years of life after learning that the cop who pinched him is dirty. However, their conversation ultimately turns sour, as Ryan isn't happy with his fellow ex-con.

"ZO" might leave you wanting more — and that's the point. Kirk Acevedo, who plays Miguel Alvarez in the acclaimed HBO original series, teased the possibility of more stories set in this universe if the short caught on. As of this writing, there has been no word on a follow-up series materializing. What's more, the 2024 film currently has 159,000 views on YouTube, suggesting that many "Oz" fans missed it. Still, how did the fans who have seen it respond?