Drag Race Crowns A Winner In Season 18 Finale — Did The Right Queen Win?

Multiple condragulations are in order after the April 17 finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race," which revealed the winner of Season 18 — among other surprises.

As always, the finale began with performances of original songs from each finalist, beginning with Darlene Mitchell's goofball anthem "Cooking With Gas," followed by Myki Meeks' double entendre-laced "Versatile," and ending with Nini Coco's dance-heavy number "Stimulate." If we were to rank the performances (and why not?), we'd say they improved progressively. In addition to "Stimulate" being more of an earworm than the other songs, we were really impressed with Nini's tight choreography.

We then got a special appearance from Miley Cyrus, who took home this year's Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award, along with the returns of reigning Miss Congeniality Crystal Envy and Season 17 winner Onya Nurve.

Heading into the Season 18 finale, 62% of TVLine readers predicted that Myki would take home the crown, followed by Darlene in second place with 31%, and Nini in a distant third with only 7% of the votes. As for which queen our readers wanted to win, the results were a little different: Darlene was the frontrunner with 50%, followed by Myki with 41%, and Nini once again in third with just 9%.

So, how close were those predictions to the actual outcome of Friday's finale? (Spoiler alert: not very!) Read on for a breakdown of the Season 18 closer, from the reveal of Miss Congeniality to the announcement of an "All Stars 11" premiere date.