Euphoria Episode 2 Recap: Existential Crises And Aperol Spritzes

Jules was referenced only briefly in the Season 3 premiere of "Euphoria," but she comes to the fore in this week's episode. Are she and Rue any better of an idea together than they were in high school? Nope — but that doesn't seem to stop them from falling right back into old patterns.

Speaking of bad ideas, Maddy becomes intricately involved in Cassie's OnlyFans hustle, and Nate owes scary men money. Read on for the highlights of this week's hour.

A flashback to Maddy's recent past shows us how she got her job: by approaching her future boss, cold, at a restaurant and pitching her services. "I'm not a victim, I won't be an HR nightmare, and I believe in capitalism," Maddy says, then answers the woman's cell phone without asking. She's hired on the spot.

Maddy's ability to identify a rising social media star leads to her acting as a "career architect" for the young woman. When they hit 1 million followers, Maddy convinces her client to shoot some sexy photos and start charging for them. She also leverages her day job to get the influencer a date with Dylan Reed, the hunk on Lexi's primetime soap. But when paparazzi photos of the pair hit the media, Maddy's boss is incredibly angry. Their agency represents stars, not p**n stars, she states, and she won't hear Maddy's argument that social media is a growth industry. She makes Maddy drop the young woman as a client.

A year later, Rue voiceovers, the social media star is making $700,000 a month... and Maddy is still an assistant.