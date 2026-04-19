Country Singer Riley Green Joins Marshals As Key Figure From Kayce's Past: 'He's Got A Lot Of Demons'

Another shadow from Kayce Dutton's past is about to emerge on "Marshals," but at least this familiar face is a friendly one. In his acting debut, country singer Riley Green joins the cast of CBS' "Yellowstone" spin-off on Sunday (8/7c), playing Garrett, one of Kayce and Cal's former SEAL teammates.

"I was really thrown right into it," Green tells TVLine of his very first acting role. "I've filmed some music videos, but there was no dialogue. This was real acting, and I'm so glad. I didn't want to tiptoe into this world where I show up as a country singer and play a song. I wanted it to be a real role, and man, what an awesome place to start in the acting world on a show like this."

"Marshals" is actually a very fitting show to launch Green's acting career, as Tim McGraw's performance in "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883" is largely what inspired Green to act in the first place.

"I always thought that acting was something you were born with, the ability to do that, or you could go to drama school, that kind of thing," Green says. "And I was never around that. I played three sports growing up, and I was a lot more interested in fishing and hunting. So when I saw how good [McGraw] was, it made me think, 'Man, this could be something that you could really work on, and if I made it a priority, maybe it's something that I could do.'"

The stars further aligned for Green when he befriended "Marshals" star Luke Grimes in Nashville, where the two were working on Grimes' music career together. Green casually mentioned to Grimes that he was interesting acting, to which Grimes suggested that he give it a shot.

"I had no idea that there would be a show this soon, but they had a part kind of written for me, so I flew out and read for it with Luke in Utah," Green recalls.