The First Charlie's Angels Episode Featured A Very Young Tommy Lee Jones
2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the classic crime-fighting drama, "Charlie's Angels." The series, which premiered on ABC on September 22, 1976, followed three women working as private investigators for the always unseen millionaire Charlie Townsend and ran for 5 seasons, up until 1981, gaining a cult following. A short-lived TV revival aired in 2011, and the series has also spawned multiple movie adaptations, most recently in 2019.
Over the course of that long history, one of the biggest names associated with "Charlie's Angels" is Tommy Lee Jones, who appeared in a small supporting role in the original pilot.
Before he became a major Hollywood star, Jones made one of his earliest screen appearances in the episode. The story follows the Angels investigating the disappearance of a wealthy vineyard owner, believed to have been killed by his second wife and foreman in a plot to claim his estate. Two of the Angels pose as the missing man's estranged daughter and rightful heiress to uncover the truth, while Jones plays the daughter's childhood friend, Aram, who discovers their ruse but chooses not to expose them.
The 75-minute pilot originally aired as a movie-of-the-week on ABC. Its non-standard runtime meant it was seldom repeated in syndication, helping to explain why Jones' early role has largely been forgotten.
Jaclyn Smith remembers working with Tommy Lee Jones on Charlie's Angels
The "Charlie's Angels" pilot introduced audiences to the original three Angels for the first time, alongside a small supporting appearance from Jones. The show's first leading trio consisted of Kate Jackson's Sabrina Duncan, Farrah Fawcett's Jill Munroe, and Jaclyn Smith's Kelly Garrett, with Smith becoming the only one to remain a series regular throughout all five seasons.
Speaking to the Television Academy in a 2013 interview, Smith looked back on her casting on "Charlie's Angels" and working with Jones on the pilot episode. "Tommy Lee Jones was in the pilot. Can you believe that? I had a scene with him. He was very nervous," the actress recalled. "I just saw him in [Steven Spielberg's 2012 movie] 'Lincoln' — he was brilliant — and he was right there in the pilot."
When the pilot premiered, Jones had only a handful of TV and movie credits to his name. He would go on to earn wider acclaim in the years following his appearance, earning his first Golden Globe nomination five years later for his role in "Coal Miner's Daughter." In the 1990s, he became a mainstay of blockbuster cinema, appearing in films such as "JFK," "The Fugitive," "Batman Forever," and "Men in Black." More recently, Jones appeared opposite Jamie Foxx in the legal drama, "The Burial."