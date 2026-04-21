The First Charlie's Angels Episode Featured A Very Young Tommy Lee Jones

2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the classic crime-fighting drama, "Charlie's Angels." The series, which premiered on ABC on September 22, 1976, followed three women working as private investigators for the always unseen millionaire Charlie Townsend and ran for 5 seasons, up until 1981, gaining a cult following. A short-lived TV revival aired in 2011, and the series has also spawned multiple movie adaptations, most recently in 2019.

Over the course of that long history, one of the biggest names associated with "Charlie's Angels" is Tommy Lee Jones, who appeared in a small supporting role in the original pilot.

Before he became a major Hollywood star, Jones made one of his earliest screen appearances in the episode. The story follows the Angels investigating the disappearance of a wealthy vineyard owner, believed to have been killed by his second wife and foreman in a plot to claim his estate. Two of the Angels pose as the missing man's estranged daughter and rightful heiress to uncover the truth, while Jones plays the daughter's childhood friend, Aram, who discovers their ruse but chooses not to expose them.

The 75-minute pilot originally aired as a movie-of-the-week on ABC. Its non-standard runtime meant it was seldom repeated in syndication, helping to explain why Jones' early role has largely been forgotten.