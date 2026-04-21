American Idol's Top 7 Revealed On Disney Night — Were The Right Two Singers Eliminated? Vote!

The most magical night of "American Idol" arrived once again on April 20, with the Top 9 of Season 24 — Brooks, Hannah Harper, Kyndal Inskeep, Lucas Leon, Jordan McCullough, Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, Daniel Stallworth, and Chris Tungseth — performing beloved classics from the Disney songbook.

In keeping with Disney Night tradition, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie gave us nothing in the costuming department, forcing Carrie Underwood to pick up the slack in a full Belle gown from "Beauty and the Beast." (And that thing is heavy. It's like two costumes in one!)

"Idol" vet Jennifer Hudson also had a hand in this week's episode, serving as both a mentor to the contestants and as a guest judge alongside Bryan, Richie, and Underwood.

This being Disney Night, there were also moments of pure cringe, like when the Top 9 sang "You've Got a Friend in Me" from "Toy Story" in what felt like nine different keys, or when Ryan Seacrest awkwardly brought eliminated contestant Rae back out to reveal that she's now in a relationship with Brooks.

So, who made magic this week, and which singers have reached the end of the road? Read on for a breakdown of Disney Night results, including which two "Idol" contestants were sent packing.