For All Mankind Changed One Alternate Timeline Easter Egg Over Lawsuit Fears

John Lennon survives his 1980 assassination attempt in the universe of "For All Mankind." Every season of the series begins with a different montage of major events from the decade, including presidential elections and celebrity deaths. Season 2 nearly featured a different Easter egg involving The Beatles, but the co-creator of Apple TV's alternate history show decided to change his plans.

During a 2021 interview with Inverse, Ronald D. Moore revealed that Season 2's timeline originally included The Beatles getting back together following their breakup in 1970. "Well, John Lennon is alive in our 1983," Moore said. "And at one point it wasn't just going to be John Lennon out there doing stuff. There was going to be a whole Beatles reunion tour happening. And then I just realized once that happened, I'm going to start raising flags all over the place and I'm going to be getting calls from lawyers. So, I was like, let's just do John Lennon."