Star Trek's Captain Kirk Was Supposed To Have A Different Uniform Color

Many Trekkies might be surprised to learn that William Shatner's uniform was not gold, even though that's what we remember, when he played Captain James T. Kirk on the original "Star Trek." It was actually a groovy shade of green ... or, at least that was the goal.

When "Star Trek" premiered in 1966, color television was still new, and studios were anxious to take advantage of the technology. At that point, color television projected images by combining tiny dots that came in three main colors: red, blue, and green. Likewise, the three colors of Starfleet uniforms were originally intended to be red, blue, and green. There was just one small snag, however: Due to the limitations of color TV technology at the time, what the camera captured wasn't exactly what viewers saw at home. The material the costume designers used for green "Star Trek" outfits looked gold. What's even more confusing is that sometimes Captain Kirk's costume appeared green when he wore other uniform accessories that were made from a different material.