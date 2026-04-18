The One Star Trek Show Nana Visitor Wishes Had A Crossover With Deep Space Nine
During the '90s, characters from "Star Trek" shows would occasionally make guest appearances in other series connected to the "Star Trek" shared universe. While that tradition has continued in the modern era, Nana Visitor's dream "Star Trek" crossover is probably never going to happen.
"I would love to work with ['Star Trek: Voyager' star] Kate Mulgrew," Visitor, who portrayed Major Kira Nerys for seven seasons on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," told Screen Rant. "She has the whole captain command aura and presence about her, and that would be a real upheaval to the show. How would that work out? I see sparks all over the place, and with Captain Sisko. Not sure they'd get along. Those are two alphas. I think that would be really interesting."
The best chance for a meeting between Mulgrew's Captain Kathryn Janeway and Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) and Kira would have been the pilot episode of "Star Trek: Voyager." Part of that story was set on Deep Space Nine. But the only "DS9" star to appear in the "Voyager" pilot was Armin Shimerman's Quark.
The fault in our Star Trek
The biggest obstacle standing between a face-to-face meeting between the heroes of "Deep Space Nine" and Kate Mulgrew's Captain Janeway was the premise of "Star Trek: Voyager" itself. "Voyager" grew out of a subplot on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "DS9" as Starfleet found itself in conflict with a breakaway group of Federation colonists called the Maquis. While pursuing a Maquis ship, Voyager and its crew were transported from the Alpha Quadrant to the Delta Quadrant.
Because Janeway spent the entire seven-season run of "Voyager" attempting to bring her ship home, it simply wasn't physically possible for her character to share any time with Sisko or Kira. Avery Brooks largely retired from acting since "Deep Space Nine" ended, but Nana Visitor has since returned to the franchise in an episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, which established that Kira was still in charge of DS9.
Mulgrew also made her comeback as Janeway in the animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy." While there aren't any further "Star Trek" cartoons on the horizon, perhaps a Kira and Janeway meeting could still eventually happen in animation.