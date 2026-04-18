The One Star Trek Show Nana Visitor Wishes Had A Crossover With Deep Space Nine

During the '90s, characters from "Star Trek" shows would occasionally make guest appearances in other series connected to the "Star Trek" shared universe. While that tradition has continued in the modern era, Nana Visitor's dream "Star Trek" crossover is probably never going to happen.

"I would love to work with ['Star Trek: Voyager' star] Kate Mulgrew," Visitor, who portrayed Major Kira Nerys for seven seasons on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," told Screen Rant. "She has the whole captain command aura and presence about her, and that would be a real upheaval to the show. How would that work out? I see sparks all over the place, and with Captain Sisko. Not sure they'd get along. Those are two alphas. I think that would be really interesting."

The best chance for a meeting between Mulgrew's Captain Kathryn Janeway and Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) and Kira would have been the pilot episode of "Star Trek: Voyager." Part of that story was set on Deep Space Nine. But the only "DS9" star to appear in the "Voyager" pilot was Armin Shimerman's Quark.