Drag Race All Stars 11 Cast Revealed: Meet The 18 Queens Returning For The Next Tournament

Look who's back, back, back again! Paramount+ has revealed the full cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11," premiering with its first two episodes on Friday, May 8.

Season 11 will once again follow the "Tournament of All Stars" format, beginning with 18 fan-favorite queens being divided into three groups of six to compete across three episodes each. The two queens with the most points from each group will proceed to the semi-finals, where they will compete in an additional round of challenges.

According to the announcement, "the tournament will culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode, where the finalists will battle it out for a grand prize of $200,000 and a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame."

In addition to regular episodes of "All Stars 11," Paramount+ is giving us a new season of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked," which will also premiere with two episodes on Friday, May 8.

Read on for a breakdown of the 18 queens returning to compete in "All Stars 11," then vote for your early favorites. Which comeback contestant would you like to see snatch the crown? Plus, drop a comment: Are you glad the show is bringing back the tournament format?