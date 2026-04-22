Drag Race All Stars 11 Cast Revealed: Meet The 18 Queens Returning For The Next Tournament
Look who's back, back, back again! Paramount+ has revealed the full cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11," premiering with its first two episodes on Friday, May 8.
Season 11 will once again follow the "Tournament of All Stars" format, beginning with 18 fan-favorite queens being divided into three groups of six to compete across three episodes each. The two queens with the most points from each group will proceed to the semi-finals, where they will compete in an additional round of challenges.
According to the announcement, "the tournament will culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode, where the finalists will battle it out for a grand prize of $200,000 and a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame."
In addition to regular episodes of "All Stars 11," Paramount+ is giving us a new season of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked," which will also premiere with two episodes on Friday, May 8.
Read on for a breakdown of the 18 queens returning to compete in "All Stars 11," then vote for your early favorites. Which comeback contestant would you like to see snatch the crown? Plus, drop a comment: Are you glad the show is bringing back the tournament format?
A'Keria C. Davenport (Season 11, All Stars 6)
"Ms. A** Almighty, A'keria C. Davenport, is back, serving up her signature sass, class, and, of course, all that a**! This Davenport family femme fatale made a big impression on Season 11 and 'All Stars 6.' Now, this pageant powerhouse is ready to conquer the competition and bring the coveted All Stars champion title home to Texas."
April Carrion (Season 6)
"Since serving sizzle and sass on Season 6, the Puerto Rican princess April Carrión has evolved into a picante powerhouse serving gorgeous looks and body-ody-ody. A veteran of the L.A. stages who's also toured internationally, April plans to keep calm and 'Carrión' all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame!"
Aura Mayari (Season 15)
"The Filipina moon goddess from Season 15, Aura Mayari has re-emerged on a quest for 'All Stars' Glory. An otherworldly, high-energy Chicago performer who's been wowing L.A. stages, Aura is primed and poised to light up the Main Stage and collect the ultimate cash tip of $200,000!"
Crystal Methyd (Season 12)
"Crystal Methyd is back to make America glitter again! Crystal's colorful aesthetics, kooky personality, and screwball performances have made her a staple on stages all over the world. Always surprising, the Season 12 finalist has proven there's a method to her madness, which may just take her all the way to the top!"
Dawn (Season 16)
"Good Morning! Brooklyn's dynamic drag elf, Dawn, is ready to wake up 'All Stars 11.' The high-concept queen from Season 16 returns with her mischievous spirit and her unfiltered attitude. Undaunted, this quirky contender is gonna give her competitors beautiful nightmares as she follows her drag dreams to the Hall of Fame."
Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Season 16)
"Hershii Liqcour-Jeté is bringing her signature glam auntie drag back to the Main Stage, claiming the first time was a trial run. The dazzling down-to-earth L.A. mama who sashayed into our hearts in Season 16 is clocking in to work, and will do anything it takes to collect the ultimate payday of $200,000."
Jasmine Kennedie (Season 14)
"The Mouth Almighty, Jasmine Kennedie, is a fierce firecracker both on the stage and in the werkroom. A Season 14 diva who can dance, deliver drama, and serve goofy and gorgeous, Jasmine has perfected her showgirl skills in 'Drag Race Live' in Vegas, and has proven that she's ready for the Hall of Fame. This is her moment!"
Joey Jay (Season 13)
"Back and gayer than ever, all the way from Season 13, it's funny and fresh Joey Jay! Get ready to get to know this dishy drag dynamo all over again. The once wigless wonder has manifested and marinated in her own drag finishing school, and is ready to graduate as the ponytailed star pupil of 'All Stars 11.'"
Kennedy Davenport (Season 7, All Stars 3)
"Fresh from 'Drag Race Live' in Vegas, Kennedy Davenport is kicking down the tournament doors to snatch the one title that has eluded her. A glamazon b*tch always ready for the runway, Kennedy also packs killer comedy chops! This Season 7 and 'All Stars 3' veteran has come close to winning every time she's competed, so it's safe to say that this Dancing Diva of Texas is the ultimate contender for the crown!"
Lucky Starzzz (Season 17)
"A cartoon come to life, Lucky Starzzz is a one-of-a-kind queen who mixes kitsch, couture and crazy club-kid energy! A colorful artiste with over-the-top aesthetics, Lucky has been honing her craft since Season 17 and is ready to shine like the stellar queen she is! Trust — you will be feeling Lucky!"
Morgan McMichaels (Season 2, All Stars 3)
"Fix your mug, because the Queen of the L.A. scene, Morgan McMichaels, is back to storm the competition! A beloved Drag Race veteran (Season 2, 'All Stars 3') and a recent 'Entertainer of the Year' winner, Morgan is one powerful prize fighter who's coming out swinging in her quest for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. So why you mad, tho?"
Morphine Love Dion (Season 16)
"The OG Drag Race Dion is back! Serving beauty and booty, Morphine Love Dion has returned to mesmerize the Main Stage. This BBL goddess and Miami icon was the Lipsync Assassin of Season 16, snatching the crown of 'Queen of She Already Done Had Herses.' This time, she's all about that mug, those moves, and making herself the 'All Stars' winner!"
Mystique Summers (Season 2)
"B*tch, she used to be from Chicago, but Season 2 sensation Mystique Summers is now a Texas girl, definitely ready to whoop some Drag Race ass all over again! 16 years later, she's returning as a sleek seasoned veteran, so clock the curves and clock the skin, because Mystique is ready to snatch the win!"
Salina EsTitties (Season 15)
"Lights, camera, action! Season 15's Salina EsTitties is ready for her closeup. A true Hollywood girl, when this luscious and lively Latina isn't performing on the best L.A. stages, she's a one-stop production shop serving up her own viral videos. With big ideas and bodacious drag, she's hot and hustling for the crown!"
Sam Star (Season 17)
"The Southern supermodel with a Drag Race pedigree, Sam Star puts the 'bam' in Alabama! Returning to the competition following her impressive Season 17 Top 4 placement, Sam's a quadruple threat – she can sing, dance, sew, and act. This time around, this killer competitor plans to deliver pageant perfection — with a few tricks up her sleeve."
Shuga Cain (Season 11)
"How sweet it is to be reunited with the delightful and delectable Shuga Cain! As a queen who had ditched a corporate career for 'Drag Race' Season 11, she was instantly known for her comedy prowess and gorgeous gowns. Now she's back, even more seasoned, and still giving us a Shuga rush! Yum!"
Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11, All Stars 6)
"Must-see TV, the Reverend Doctor Silky Nutmeg Ganache is making a housecall to secure her place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The undeniable star of Season 11, 'All Stars 6,' and several franchise spinoffs, Miss Silk always serves up the good milk. An author, chef, and entrepreneur, Silky is a true renaissance woman, always ready to munch-munch and crunch-crunch the competition."
Vivacious (Season 6)
"Mother has arrived — again! The iconic New York club queen, Vivacious, is back to school the children, with the one and only Ornacia in tow. The Jamaican drag legend from Season 6 is geared up to gag us all with lively looks, unforgettable one-liners, and fresh flavor as she stakes her claim on the All Stars crown."