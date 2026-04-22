Beef Season 2: Who's The Most Insufferable Character? Vote In Our Poll!

Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of Netflix's "Beef."

How do you like your "Beef"?

If you enjoy TV heavily seasoned with polarizing characters, high drama, and plenty of WTF moments, then Netflix has the perfect dish at the ready. Lee Sung Jin's follow-up to his anthology's Emmy-winning first season is not only rife with complicated character dynamics, but the eight episode-binge (now available to stream) is also infused with hair-raising antics that will make your skin crawl.

Why? Because these people are terrible.

But who's the worst of the bunch? Let's set the stage. Season 2 centers around two couples: Josh (Oscar Isaac) and Lindsay (Carey Mulligan), a privileged, wealthy pair who manage a ritzy California country club; and Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton), two broke twenty-somethings who work low-level jobs at the same club. Late one night after closing, Ashley and Austin witness a horrible argument between their boss, Josh, and his wife. As the domestic fight teeters toward getting physical, Josh and Lindsay see that Ashley and Austin are watching them, leading to a cyclone of depravity that completely crashes out from there.

As Josh and Lindsay work to maintain their status at the club and keep their marital struggles hidden from its members, Ashley and Austin use the situation to their advantage, since the very Gen-Z Ash recorded the entire beef on her phone. The story continues Season 1's exploration of classism, while also delving into money issues, blackmail, embezzlement, fraud, and more. Nothing's off the table as the show's central four fight to survive in a world where using people is the only way to get ahead, and no one gets off scot-free. (Read Dave Nemetz's review here.)

Below, we take stock of each character's crimes and misdemeanors (social or otherwise) that had our minds racing long after the credits rolled. So who came out as the season's best-worst character? Review all of the horrific (and sorta funny?) details, then weigh in via the poll below!