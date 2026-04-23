Battlestar Galactica, Caprica, And More Franchise Titles To Stream On Paramount+ And Pluto TV
If the word "Cylon" means anything to you, you're going to want to listen up: The 2000s "Battlestar Galactica" franchise is returning to streaming next month on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, following a deal with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, TVLine has learned.
Beginning on May 1, fans will be able to stream the 2003 "Battlestar Galactica" miniseries, all four seasons of the "Battlestar Galactica" series (2005–2009), and the 2009 movie "Battlestar Galactica: The Plan" on both Paramount+ and Pluto TV.
All 19 episodes of "Caprica," the 2010 "Battlestar Galactica" prequel series, will also be available to stream on May 1, but those will only be found on Paramount+.
Key figures across the franchise include Edward James Olmos as William Adama, Mary McDonnell as Laura Roslin, Katee Sackhoff as Kara "Starbuck" Thrace, Jamie Bamber as Lee "Apollo" Adama, James Callis as Gaius Baltar, Tricia Helfer as Number Six, and Grace Park as Sharon "Boomer" Valerii.
This "Battlestar Galactica" serves as a reboot of the original TV series, which aired from 1978 to 1980 on ABC.
Are you planning to revisit the world of "Battlestar Galactica" next month? Read on for a breakdown of everything coming to Paramount+ and Pluto TV, then drop a comment with your thoughts.
Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries
The new era of "Battlestar Galactica" began with this 2003 SYFY miniseries, a three-hour reboot of the original 1978 series. This time around, it was Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell leading the Battlestar fleet, "humanity's last remnants searching for their true home," per the official logline. "Fleeing the mechanoid Cylon race that destroyed their home world, the Battlestar Galactica survivors meet a staggering array of mind-blowing challenges in a powerful new miniseries of epic proportions."
(Available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV beginning May 1.)
Battlestar Galactica
A year later, the franchise returned in full force with a "Battlestar Galactica" series, which ran for four seasons (2005–2009) on SYFY. "The sole survivors of a devastating sneak attack by the robot Cylons are forced to flee the Twelve Colonies of Mankind in their one remaining capital warship, the outdated Galactica," reads the official logline. "Pursued by the ruthless Cylons, some of whom have now taken human form, Commander Apollo and Lieutenant Starbuck lead these last remnants of humanity in search of the fabled thirteenth colony... on a planet called Earth."
(Available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV beginning May 1.)
Battlestar Galactica: The Plan
Directed by "Battlestar Galactica" star Edward James Olmos, this 2009 SYFY original movie used new and familiar footage to retell the events of the series from the perspective of the Cylons. "The Cylons began as humanity's robot servants," reads the official logline. "They rebelled and evolved and now they look like us. Their plan is simple: destroy the race that enslaved them. But when their devastating attack leaves human survivors, the Cylons have to improvise. 'Battlestar Galactica: The Plan' tells the story of two powerful Cylon leaders, working separately, and their determination to finish the task."
(Available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV beginning May 1.)
Caprica
This prequel series, which originally aired for one season (2010) on SYFY, takes place before 50 years before the events of "Battlestar Galactica" in a world known as Caprica. "In a culture close to our own, two dynamic families, the Graystones and the Adamas, live separately on opposite ends of society until brought together by tragedy," reads the official logline. "Their ensuing struggle will determine the fate of the 12 Colonies. Their bitter rivalry will bring the end of life as they know it. Their children are the future."
(Only available on Paramount+ beginning May 1.)