Battlestar Galactica, Caprica, And More Franchise Titles To Stream On Paramount+ And Pluto TV

If the word "Cylon" means anything to you, you're going to want to listen up: The 2000s "Battlestar Galactica" franchise is returning to streaming next month on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, following a deal with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, TVLine has learned.

Beginning on May 1, fans will be able to stream the 2003 "Battlestar Galactica" miniseries, all four seasons of the "Battlestar Galactica" series (2005–2009), and the 2009 movie "Battlestar Galactica: The Plan" on both Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

All 19 episodes of "Caprica," the 2010 "Battlestar Galactica" prequel series, will also be available to stream on May 1, but those will only be found on Paramount+.

Key figures across the franchise include Edward James Olmos as William Adama, Mary McDonnell as Laura Roslin, Katee Sackhoff as Kara "Starbuck" Thrace, Jamie Bamber as Lee "Apollo" Adama, James Callis as Gaius Baltar, Tricia Helfer as Number Six, and Grace Park as Sharon "Boomer" Valerii.

This "Battlestar Galactica" serves as a reboot of the original TV series, which aired from 1978 to 1980 on ABC.

Are you planning to revisit the world of "Battlestar Galactica" next month? Read on for a breakdown of everything coming to Paramount+ and Pluto TV, then drop a comment with your thoughts.