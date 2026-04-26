Where Is The Taskmaster House — And Can You Visit It?

The U.K. comedy challenge show "Taskmaster" has become increasingly popular worldwide, spawning spin-offs in countries like Sweden, Canada, and New Zealand. But for many fans, the original British version — co-hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne and featuring a new group of comics and TV stars each season — remains the go-to version. When you think of "Taskmaster," you probably think of the Taskmaster House. If you're wondering where it is and whether you can visit, the answer is fairly straightforward: It's located in Chiswick, West London, and it's not open to the public.

The cottage has remained a centerpiece of the show since its 2015 debut, with each season bringing new style changes and additions for contestants to interact with during their tasks. But while the property has developed a certain mystique, its origins are relatively modest. It was originally a groundskeeper's cottage within the Dukes Meadows golf club, which still owns the building and rents it out to "Taskmaster" production company Avalon Television.

Fans hoping to visit in person may be disappointed. While the address off Dan Mason Drive is easy to find (you can see it here), the property is private, and tourist activity has been discouraged due to the busy surrounding area. Those looking to experience the show's locations are better off visiting some of its more public filming spots around London.