Where Is The Taskmaster House — And Can You Visit It?
The U.K. comedy challenge show "Taskmaster" has become increasingly popular worldwide, spawning spin-offs in countries like Sweden, Canada, and New Zealand. But for many fans, the original British version — co-hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne and featuring a new group of comics and TV stars each season — remains the go-to version. When you think of "Taskmaster," you probably think of the Taskmaster House. If you're wondering where it is and whether you can visit, the answer is fairly straightforward: It's located in Chiswick, West London, and it's not open to the public.
The cottage has remained a centerpiece of the show since its 2015 debut, with each season bringing new style changes and additions for contestants to interact with during their tasks. But while the property has developed a certain mystique, its origins are relatively modest. It was originally a groundskeeper's cottage within the Dukes Meadows golf club, which still owns the building and rents it out to "Taskmaster" production company Avalon Television.
Fans hoping to visit in person may be disappointed. While the address off Dan Mason Drive is easy to find (you can see it here), the property is private, and tourist activity has been discouraged due to the busy surrounding area. Those looking to experience the show's locations are better off visiting some of its more public filming spots around London.
The Taskmaster House wasn't part of the original plan for the show
It's hard to imagine "Taskmaster" without the cottage in Chiswick as its centerpiece, but a fixed location for tasks wasn't part of Alex Horne's original pitch. Early on, he envisioned visiting contestants in their own homes — an extension of the show's roots at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which has also launched series like the Emmy-winning "Fleabag" from Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Now, of course, the cottage and the show are closely intertwined. "We move in and live here for the period of filming," series director Andy Devonshire told Radio Times in 2021. "There's a different theme inspired by a specific artist every series, so there's obviously things that stay the same but we redecorate within the boundaries of that." According to Devonshire, finding the perfect house was simply a bit of good fortune.
"I think it's really important that it's a characterful house and we were just the luckiest people in the world to stumble across this place," Devonshire said. "It's very unusual and very unique." At this point, many count "Taskmaster" among the best British TV series ever, and it wouldn't be the same without the distinctive personality of the Taskmaster House.