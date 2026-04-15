CBS Reveals Fall 2026 Schedule — Ghosts, Matlock, And NCIS: Sydney Held For Midseason
CBS on Wednesday became the first broadcast network to unveil its schedule for the Fall TV season. What shows are on the move, where did new ones land, and what's on hold until midseason?
THE BIG MOVES
* CBS is scrapping its Monday night comedy block. "FBI" and "CIA" will now air at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively, followed by Season 2 of "Harlan Coben's Final Twist."
* A new "NCIS" spin-off, "NCIS: New York" — starring LL COOL J and Scott Caan — will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m., sandwiched between "NCIS" and "NCIS: Origins." ("NCIS: Sydney" will replace "NCIS: Origins" at midseason. According to Deadline, "Origins" will have a reduced order next season — though an exact episode count has not been specified.)
* New comedy "Eternally Yours" will follow "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" on Thursdays, while Mike Colter's "Cupertino" will lead out of "Elsbeth." ("Ghosts" and "Matlock" are also being held back, though "Ghosts" will return in the fall for one-hour Halloween and Christmas specials. Those will count toward its 22-episode order for Season 6.)
* Among specials this fall: CBS will simulcast the MTV Video Music Awards (Sunday, September 27) and — for the first time ever — the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (Saturday, November 14). Additionally in December, CBS will air the first live edition of "The Price Is Right" in primetime (date TBA).
THE SCHEDULE
NEW SHOWS IN CAPS & BOLD
SUNDAY
7 p.m. "60 Minutes"
8 p.m. "Marshals"
9 p.m. "Tracker"
10 p.m. Drama Encores
MONDAY
8 p.m. "FBI" (new time slot)
9 p.m. "CIA" (new time slot)
10 p.m. "Harlan Coben's Final Twist"
TUESDAY
8 p.m. "NCIS"
9 p.m. "NCIS: NEW YORK"
The newest NCIS universe expansion follows Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) as he returns to his hometown, New York City, and partners with a roguish special agent (Scott Caan).
10 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" (new time slot)
WEDNESDAY
8 p.m. "Survivor"
9:30 p.m. "The Amazing Race"
THURSDAY
8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage"
8:30 p.m. "ETERNALLY YOURS"
An eternal love story about two vampires who have been married for 500 years and their struggles to accept the human who is dating their daughter.
9 p.m. "Elsbeth" (new time slot)
10 p.m. "CUPERTINO"
A wronged lawyer (Mike Colter) partners with a promising young attorney (Rachel Keller) to stand up against the giants of Silicon Valley in a David vs. Goliath battle.
FRIDAY
8 p.m. "Sheriff Country"
9 p.m. "Fire Country"
10 p.m. "Boston Blue"
SATURDAY
8 p.m. Drama Encores
9 p.m. Drama Encores
10 p.m. "48 Hours"
"CBS broadcasts the most-watched entertainment shows in the country and continues to launch more every season," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. "We'll build on that this fall by expanding the powerful 'NCIS' franchise, introducing a new original drama from the creators of 'The Good Wife' and 'Elsbeth,' and a new comedy from the acclaimed duo behind 'Ghosts.' This all adds up to another schedule built for launching new hits, scaling audiences and growing content value."
HELD FOR MIDSEASON
"EINSTEIN"
Matthew Gray Gubler stars as the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein, who is forced to put his reckless antics behind him, utilizing his genius to help solve crimes with a local police detective (Melissa Fumero).
"Ghosts," "Matlock," "NCIS: Sydney"
PREVIOUSLY CANCELED
"DMV," "The Neighborhood," "Watson"
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