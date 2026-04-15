CBS Reveals Fall 2026 Schedule — Ghosts, Matlock, And NCIS: Sydney Held For Midseason

CBS on Wednesday became the first broadcast network to unveil its schedule for the Fall TV season. What shows are on the move, where did new ones land, and what's on hold until midseason?

THE BIG MOVES

* CBS is scrapping its Monday night comedy block. "FBI" and "CIA" will now air at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively, followed by Season 2 of "Harlan Coben's Final Twist."

* A new "NCIS" spin-off, "NCIS: New York" — starring LL COOL J and Scott Caan — will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m., sandwiched between "NCIS" and "NCIS: Origins." ("NCIS: Sydney" will replace "NCIS: Origins" at midseason. According to Deadline, "Origins" will have a reduced order next season — though an exact episode count has not been specified.)

* New comedy "Eternally Yours" will follow "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" on Thursdays, while Mike Colter's "Cupertino" will lead out of "Elsbeth." ("Ghosts" and "Matlock" are also being held back, though "Ghosts" will return in the fall for one-hour Halloween and Christmas specials. Those will count toward its 22-episode order for Season 6.)

* Among specials this fall: CBS will simulcast the MTV Video Music Awards (Sunday, September 27) and — for the first time ever — the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (Saturday, November 14). Additionally in December, CBS will air the first live edition of "The Price Is Right" in primetime (date TBA).