Star City Trailer: Apple's For All Mankind Spin-Off Tells The Soviets' Side Of The Story — Watch

Apple TV is pulling back the Iron Curtain on "Star City," releasing a full-length trailer for the upcoming "For All Mankind" spin-off.

As seen in the video above, "Star City" takes us back to 1969, when, in the "For All Mankind" universe, cosmonaut Alexei Leonov became the first man to set foot on the moon. But despite this victory in the Space Race, tensions only grow when it's discovered that someone on the Soviet side is working with the Americans, sharing the Soviets' plans to create a lunar base.

"I want to know what every person is doing before they do it," says Anna Maxwell Martin's Lyudmilla, in an effort to sniff out which Soviets might be communicating with NASA. "What every person is saying before they say it. What every person is thinking before they think it."

In addition to Martin, "Star City" stars Rhys Ifans ("House of the Dragon") as the Soviet space program's Chief Designer, as well as Agnes O'Casey, Alice Englert, Solly McLeod, Adam Nagaitis, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Josef Davies, and Priya Kansara.

The spin-off premieres with two episodes on Friday, May 29 — the same day "For All Mankind" wraps its penultimate season — followed by one episode every Friday through July 10.

Watch the full "Star City" trailer above, then drop a comment with your first impressions!