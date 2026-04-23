Save The Dates: Dancing With The Stars Spin-Off Premiere, The Chi's Final Season, And More

* "The Chi" will return for its eighth and final season on Friday, May 22. The 10-episode swan song will stream exclusively on Paramount+ with the Premium plan.

* Also coming to Paramount+: Season 4B of Tyler Perry's "Zatima," which resumes with new episodes on Tuesday, May 12.

* Season 22 of "Project Runway" will premiere Thursday, July 9, on Hulu, Disney+, and Freeform.

* The HBO original film "Miss You, Love You," starring Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells, premieres Friday, May 29, at 8/7c on HBO and HBO Max. The movie stars Janney as a grieving widow who is forced to plan her husband's funeral with a total stranger: her estranged son's assistant, played by Rannells.

* Freeform and Hulu have ordered the unscripted series "Million Dollar Nannies," premiering Wednesday, June 17, on the former (with the first two episodes) and Thursday, June 18, on the latter (with the entire season). The series follows a young group of elite nannies who travel to Ibiza to launch a nanny-centric agency that promises them VIP families and life-changing money.