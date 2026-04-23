Dancing With The Stars Reveals Maura Higgins And Ciara Miller As First Season 35 Celebs

"Dancing With the Stars" is once again going to the reality TV well for its latest crop of celebs.

Maura Higgins ("The Traitors") and Ciara Miller ("Summer House") will be the first two celebrities competing in Season 35 of the long-running ABC dance-off, the network announced Wednesday at Disney's Get Real unscripted TV event. ABC also confirmed a Season 35 renewal for "DWTS," set to air this fall.

Higgins, who first rose to fame on the UK version of "Love Island," broke out earlier this year as a contestant on Season 4 of Peacock's "The Traitors." She made it to the finale but was ultimately betrayed by her supposed ally Rob Rausch, who took home the entire cash prize of more than $200,000 for himself as the last remaining traitor.

Miller has been a cast member on Bravo's "Summer House" since 2021. Recently, she made headlines as her ex West Wilson and her close friend Amanda Batula — both also cast members on "Summer House" — announced that they are dating, setting off a Scandoval-level firestorm online. (For more on that controversy, check out our explainer.)

"Dancing With the Stars" returned for Season 34 last fall on ABC, with Robert Irwin taking home the Mirrorball trophy in November's finale. A premiere date for Season 35 has not yet been set.