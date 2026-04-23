Deadliest Catch To Pay Tribute To Late Deckhand Todd Meadows In Season 22 Premiere

"Deadliest Catch" will honor a fallen crew member when it returns for Season 22.

The hit Discovery series will return with new episodes on Friday, May 8 at 8 p.m., the network announced on Thursday. Variety reports that the Season 22 premiere will include a tribute to cast member and Aleutian Lady deckhand Todd Meadows, who died in February at the age of 25 while filming the new season on the Alaskan crab fishing vessel. The premiere will also "share how his loss has impacted the Aleutian Lady crew and the fishing community."

Meadows died after falling overboard, with the official cause of death cited as "drowning with probable hypothermia" and "submersion of body in cold water." (His death was ruled an accident.) Scenes with Meadows were filmed before the accident, and the Aleutian Lady "was equipped with cameras at the time of the incident," per Variety, "but it will not be shown on the show out of respect for his family and loved ones."

In Season 22, "with a new king crab population appearing far north, the fleet relocates 225 miles to St. George Island, facing colder weather and more extreme seas than any season before as they work to sustain their livelihoods in rapidly changing waters," per the official description.

"For the first time in decades," the description continues, "the captains abandon familiar fishing grounds to chase a rare breed of Red King Crab lurking in the frozen waters of the far North. This elusive catch, worth a fortune, pushes the fleet into remote territory and tests their experience and resilience at the edge of the world."