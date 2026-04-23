Elizabeth Banks To Star In Apple TV Comedy From Will Trent's Liz Heldens And Madam Secretary's Matt Ward

Elizabeth Banks has a new Apple TV series about senior citizens and sex.

The streamer has greenlit a half-hour comedy starring and executive-produced by Banks, TVLine has learned.

The as-yet-unnamed series stars Banks as Heidi, a recent divorcée who "sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids," the official logline reads. "But when she stumbles into coordinating her father's retirement community sex dates, Heidi is forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend's perpetually single son."

The new comedy was created by Liz Heldens ("The Passage," "Friday Night Lights") and Matt Ward ("The Big Leap," "Madam Secretary"); both will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Production is expected to start in Los Angeles sometime this year.

Heldens currently is a co-showrunner of ABC's "Will Trent," along with Daniel T. Thomsen and Karine Rosenthal. "Will Trent" was renewed for Season 5 in April; TVLine has reached out to ABC regarding Helden's future with the that series.

Jonathan Krisel ("Adults") will direct the pilot of Banks' series; he also will serve as an executive producer alongside Max Handelman, Krissy Wall, Quinn Haberman, Jason Winer, and Jon Radler.