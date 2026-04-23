Clueless Sequel Series With Alicia Silverstone Scrapped At Peacock

Peacock has some way harsh news for all you "Clueless" fans.

A planned sequel series to the classic 1995 teen comedy, with Alicia Silverstone set to reprise her role as Cher Horowitz, is no longer in development at the streamer, Variety reports. The project may still be reworked, however, and producers CBS Studios and Paramount remain high on its prospects.

The sequel series, first announced in April 2025, would have served as a follow-up to the original "Clueless" film, catching up with Cher 30 years later. Amy Heckerling, who directed the 1995 film, was set to serve as an executive producer, with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage ("Gossip Girl," "The O.C.") penning the script along with Jordan Weiss ("Freakier Friday").

The original "Clueless" starred Silverstone as the ultra-fashionable Cher, with Stacey Dash as Cher's best friend Dionne, Brittany Murphy as gawky new kid Tai, Donald Faison as Dionne's boyfriend Murray, Breckin Meyer as skater dude Travis, and Paul Rudd as Cher's eventual love interest Josh. It became a cultural touchstone and a hit at the box office, spawning a TV adaptation on ABC and UPN in the late '90s that saw Rachel Blanchard replace Silverstone as Cher.

It's been a tough couple months for fans of '90s nostalgia: A planned "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" sequel series, with Sarah Michelle Gellar returning as the titular slayer, was also scrapped by Hulu in March.

Were you hoping to catch up at the mall with Cher and company? Hit the comments to give us your take on the news.