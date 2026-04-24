Yellowstone: Dutton Ranch Showrunner Not Returning For Season 2 After BTS Drama (Report)

Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" spin-off will have to lasso itself a new head honcho for Season 2: Puck News reports that Chad Feehan is out as showrunner on "Dutton Ranch" following the completion of Season 1.

Feehan — who previously created "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," another Taylor Sheridan-produced series for Paramount+ — is said to be departing amid alleged behind-the-scenes friction with series stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, as well as "other key players."

The outlet adds that Sheridan, producing partner David Glasser, and the two leads were unhappy with how Feehan ran the production, rather than with the scripts themselves.

TVLine has reached out to representatives for Feehan, Hauser, and Reilly, as well as Paramount+ and 101 Studios, for comment.