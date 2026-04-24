Yellowstone: Dutton Ranch Showrunner Not Returning For Season 2 After BTS Drama (Report)
Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" spin-off will have to lasso itself a new head honcho for Season 2: Puck News reports that Chad Feehan is out as showrunner on "Dutton Ranch" following the completion of Season 1.
Feehan — who previously created "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," another Taylor Sheridan-produced series for Paramount+ — is said to be departing amid alleged behind-the-scenes friction with series stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, as well as "other key players."
The outlet adds that Sheridan, producing partner David Glasser, and the two leads were unhappy with how Feehan ran the production, rather than with the scripts themselves.
TVLine has reached out to representatives for Feehan, Hauser, and Reilly, as well as Paramount+ and 101 Studios, for comment.
More About Dutton Ranch
Premiering Friday, May 15 on Paramount+, "Dutton Ranch" relocates Rip and Beth to Texas as they "fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of Yellowstone," according to the official logline. There, "they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire."
In addition to Hauser and Reilly, the ensemble cast includes Oscar nominees Ed Harris ("Westworld") and Annette Bening ("Apples Never Fall"), along with Juan Pablo Raba ("Delirium"), Jai Courtney ("American Primeval"), J.R. Villarreal ("Landman"), Marc Menchaca ("The Abandons"), and Natalie Alyn Lind ("The Goldbergs"). "Yellowstone" vet Finn Little will also return as Carter.
Feehan executive-produces Season 1 alongside Sheridan, Glasser, Hauser, Reilly, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox. (Watch a trailer here.)