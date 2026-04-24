Netflix's Live-Action Scooby-Doo Series Reveals Official Title, First Cast Photo

Netflix's upcoming live-action retelling of the origins of Mystery Inc. will be called just that. The streamer has confirmed that the series, which is now in production in Atlanta, Ga., will officially be called "Scooby-Doo: Origins."

The announcement was accompanied by the first photo of the show's four leads — Tanner Hagen ("The Pitt") as Shaggy Rogers, McKenna Grace ("Young Sheldon") as Daphne Blake, Abby Ryder Fortson ("The Pitt") as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins ("The Bondsman") as Fred Jones — in costume.

The look of the show's titular Great Dane has yet to be revealed, but this cast photo does include one of Scooby-Doo's paw prints, so at least Shaggy's crime-solving bestie can't be far behind. At least it better to be Scooby's paw print! We don't even want to consider the alternative. Let's just say it rhymes with Yappy, and we won't stand for it.

See the first shot of the core four below:

Netflix

Also not pictured is Paul Walter Hauser ("Cobra Kai"), who has joined the cast of "Scooby-Doo: Origins" in an undisclosed role.

"Scooby Doo-Origins" is described by Netflix as a "modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

Josh Applebaum and Scott Rosenberg will write and serve as showrunners of "Scooby-Doo: Origins," executive-producing alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman for Berlanti Productions; André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Adrienne Erickson for Midnight Radio; and Toby Haynes, who is also directing Episode 1.

Are you excited for "Scooby-Doo: Origins"? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.