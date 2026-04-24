Yellowstone's Forgotten Dinosaur Bones Storyline Explained By Luke Grimes

Remember those dinosaur bones from "Yellowstone" Season 1? The ones that got stolen after Kayce (Luke Grimes) and his son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), dug them up? The storyline ultimately went nowhere and became one of the many unanswered questions from "Yellowstone." That mystery has finally been answered, as Grimes has revealed why the bones plot went extinct.

While speaking to Radio Times, Grimes confirmed there were plans to revisit the storyline in Season 2 of the hit Taylor Sheridan series. Unfortunately, the show's bosses weren't having it. "It's basically the politics of the way that television shows work, when you have all these different producers, and you have a network and studio," Grimes noted. "There were a lot of notes about the original Season 2 finale. It was finessed, and the dinosaur bones didn't make the cut, unfortunately."

The "Yellowstone" Season 2 finale sees Kayce and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) set out to rescue a kidnapped Tate from a militia and take down the evil Beck brothers. However, Kayce would have had a different mission if the original plan for the episode came to fruition.