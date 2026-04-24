Yellowstone's Forgotten Dinosaur Bones Storyline Explained By Luke Grimes
Remember those dinosaur bones from "Yellowstone" Season 1? The ones that got stolen after Kayce (Luke Grimes) and his son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), dug them up? The storyline ultimately went nowhere and became one of the many unanswered questions from "Yellowstone." That mystery has finally been answered, as Grimes has revealed why the bones plot went extinct.
While speaking to Radio Times, Grimes confirmed there were plans to revisit the storyline in Season 2 of the hit Taylor Sheridan series. Unfortunately, the show's bosses weren't having it. "It's basically the politics of the way that television shows work, when you have all these different producers, and you have a network and studio," Grimes noted. "There were a lot of notes about the original Season 2 finale. It was finessed, and the dinosaur bones didn't make the cut, unfortunately."
The "Yellowstone" Season 2 finale sees Kayce and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) set out to rescue a kidnapped Tate from a militia and take down the evil Beck brothers. However, Kayce would have had a different mission if the original plan for the episode came to fruition.
How Kayce would have solved the Yellowstone dinosaur bones mystery
Now that "Yellowstone" appears to have ended for good, Luke Grimes likely won't get into trouble for revealing a storyline the show's producers rejected. With that in mind, how would Kayce have put this mystery to bed in the Season 2 finale?
According to Grimes, Kayce was supposed to embark on a quest that would have had him bouncing between trains before eventually encounting the thief. "It was crazy. It was out of this world," he told Radio Times. "But I think [studio bosses] thought, maybe, it took the story a little too far from the ranch. But I was excited to do it."
So, there you have it — one of the biggest mysteries in the history of "Yellowstone" has finally been solved. Now, can someone ask Grimes what happened to the bomb Kayce planted on the Beck brothers' airplane next?