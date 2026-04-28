One Of Silo's Biggest Changes From The Books Was Done For A Subtle, Yet Very Powerful, Reason

One of the most important characters in Apple TV's sci-fi hit "Silo" doesn't exist in the show's source material ... not quite, anyway.

A skilled mechanical engineer and important ally to Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) as she strives to uncover Silo 18's secrets, Martha Walker (Harriet Walter) is a gender-swapped version of Walker from Hugh Howey's novels. In a 2023 interview with Collider, series creator Graham Yost shared why he felt making Walker a woman was the right move. "I wanted Juliette to have a mother figure," he said.

Yost also said that Howey has been receptive to the changes made while adapting "Silo" from the page to the screen. "We hit it off, before we even got together in any kind of room, and then ... I saw how more than amenable to change he was, and that he was eager to make changes," he said. "There's a part of him that loved the idea of getting to rewrite the books and try something new, and he was really just open to everything."