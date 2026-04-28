Mickey Rooney Turned Down One Of The Greatest Sitcom Roles Of All Time, According To Norman Lear

In another universe, intolerant everyman Archie Bunker could've been played by Mickey Rooney instead of Carroll O'Connor. "All in the Family" creator Norman Lear had O'Connor in mind for the role after seeing him in 1966's "What Did You Do in the War, Daddy?" but he considered other actors before officially casting him. One particular person of interest was Rooney, whom Lear spoke to over the phone.

According to Lear, Rooney's manager Red Doff confirmed the actor's interest in doing a TV series and immediately put him in contact. "I told [Rooney] this is about a bigot," Lear explained to the Television Academy Foundation. "He hears this, and he says, 'They're going to kill you in the streets.'"

Nevertheless, Rooney remained open to working with Lear. That interest extended to Rooney pitching him in the same phone conversation.