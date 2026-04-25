Attention, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" fans: We officially have a stardate.

Paramount+'s "Star Trek" prequel will return for Season 4 on Thursday, July 23, TVLine has learned, with episodes airing weekly after that. The streamer has also released a first look at the new season, which you can watch above, that hints at some of the awe-inspiring sights that are in store for us: Dinosaurs! Cowboys on horseback! Kirk hugging Spock!

In Season 4, "the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise — led by Captain Christopher Pike — embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars," according to the official synopsis. "As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future."

Anson Mount stars as Captain Christopher Pike, with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Spock. The supporting cast includes Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel, and Christina Chong as La'an. Season 3 wrapped up last September with a finale that saw Pike say goodbye to his beloved Marie Batel. (Check out our finale recap here.)