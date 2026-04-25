Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Gets Season 4 Premiere Date At Paramount+ — Plus, Watch A Thrilling Teaser
Attention, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" fans: We officially have a stardate.
Paramount+'s "Star Trek" prequel will return for Season 4 on Thursday, July 23, TVLine has learned, with episodes airing weekly after that. The streamer has also released a first look at the new season, which you can watch above, that hints at some of the awe-inspiring sights that are in store for us: Dinosaurs! Cowboys on horseback! Kirk hugging Spock!
In Season 4, "the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise — led by Captain Christopher Pike — embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars," according to the official synopsis. "As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future."
Anson Mount stars as Captain Christopher Pike, with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Spock. The supporting cast includes Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel, and Christina Chong as La'an. Season 3 wrapped up last September with a finale that saw Pike say goodbye to his beloved Marie Batel. (Check out our finale recap here.)
Strange New Worlds has already set an end date
We know that the end is in sight for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds": Paramount+ announced last June that the series will wrap up with Season 5, which will consist of six episodes and has already completed filming.
"From the very beginning, 'Strange New Worlds' set out to honor what 'Star Trek' has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible," executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman said in a statement. "We're deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who've boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU."
Season 4 will get us closer to the original "Star Trek" series, with Paul Wesley returning as future Enterprise captain James T. Kirk. "We'll try to get right up to Kirk's first day of command" of the Enterprise by the end of Season 5, Goldsman tells TVLine.
Plus, we'll get a glimpse at a pair of "Star Trek" fan favorites: Thomas Jane ("Hung") will play ship doctor Leonard "Bones" McCoy, and newcomer Kai Murakami will play helmsman Hikari Sulu, making their debut in the Season 5 finale.
Want more scoop on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"? Got questions or tips about another TV show? Email us at asktvline@tvline.com!