Marshals Episode 9 Ends With Chilling Warning From Kayce's Nemesis: 'Like The Duttons, My Legacy Is Growing'
Following Andrea's kidnapping at the hands of Randall Clegg, the April 26 episode of "Marshals" found Kayce and his team going to war with one of the Duttons' oldest enemies. This made the mission especially personal for Kayce; not only was he trying to rescue one of his team members, but he believed that his family's historic rivalry with the Cleggs made him partially responsible for this "revolution" in the first place.
Against Cal's wishes, Kayce brought Garrett (guest star Riley Green) in on the action, believing that their old team member's tactical skills could help them infiltrate Randall's compound. Sure enough, Garrett pointed them towards an underground tunnel that Randall's army of idiots were using to get in and out undetected. Despite that win, Kayce could sense that Garrett wasn't full ready to return to action, sending him back to the base right before they made their final assault.
Additional kudos go to Belle for tracking down Randall's daughter and finding out where the live stream was being broadcast; to Miles for creating a diversion tactic that bought Garrett and Kayce more time; and to Andrea for being as difficult a prisoner as possible, taking down several of Randall's goons in the process.
The Marshals eventually found Randall in his living room with a gun to his head, but they weren't about to let him out of this so easily. He was taken into custody, at which point he and Kayce shared this chilling little exchange: "I really wish my father was still around so he could see Montana rid itself of the Cleggs," Kayce said, to which Randall replied, "You may have wiped out my kin, but my family tree blossomed today. And I'm like the Duttons, my legacy is growing."
Cal evades Belle's questions about his health
Cal and Belle continued to butt heads during the mission, with Cal refusing to answer any of her prodding questions. She directly asked him about his neck at one point, but he quickly changed the subject, claiming that the only thing distracting him was his complicated history with Garrett. Even Miles noticed that something was amiss with Cal, encouraging Belle to use her "work wife" status to get to the bottom of it. Cal remained unwilling to open up by the end of the hour, but Belle once again reminded him, "Whatever's going on, you can talk to me." (Good luck with that, Belle. The only thing Cal evades better than bullets is his feelings.)
Garrett and Cal address their history... briefly
One person Cal did warm up to this week (and only slightly) was Garrett. Even though Cal didn't initially approve of Garrett joining the rescue mission, he ultimately recognized that they couldn't have pulled it off without his assistance.
"You helped us avoid the worst today, thank you," Cal told Garrett at the end of the hour. "Roner still haunts me too. And as messed up as it was, it's sometimes easier to accept than what went down between us.
Meanwhile, Garrett wasn't the least bit upset with Kayce for benching him during the mission. In fact, the whole experience helped him to realize that he doesn't actually miss combat. What he misses is having a team around to support him, which is why he's taking up Kayce's offer to stick around Montana for a bit longer.
Kayce and Andrea share a moment
Now for the part we have to wonder: Is there something going on — perhaps way, way under the surface — between Kayce and Andrea, or are they just genuinely close teammates?
At the end of the hour, when the rest of the team was sitting by the fire listening to Garrett perform his little tune, an emotional Kayce stepped away to be with his thoughts. Andrea joined him, asking if he wants to be alone, to which he said no. They did a bit of stargazing, with Kayce betting that Andrea doesn't see stars like this back east. Andrea said the "jury's still out" about life in Montana, "but as long as I'm here, I'm glad I'm on a team with you."
Looking at the two of them standing against that stunning Montana backdrop, it was almost like seeing Kayce and Monica again. If nothing ever comes of this, we'll be happy with Kayce and Andrea merely being good friends who can trust each other in the field — but we also wouldn't mind Dolly Weaver getting some competition.
What did you think of this week's episode? Have you figured out Cal's mystery diagnosis yet? And how are you feeling about Garrett so far? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.