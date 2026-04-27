Marshals Episode 9 Ends With Chilling Warning From Kayce's Nemesis: 'Like The Duttons, My Legacy Is Growing'

Following Andrea's kidnapping at the hands of Randall Clegg, the April 26 episode of "Marshals" found Kayce and his team going to war with one of the Duttons' oldest enemies. This made the mission especially personal for Kayce; not only was he trying to rescue one of his team members, but he believed that his family's historic rivalry with the Cleggs made him partially responsible for this "revolution" in the first place.

Against Cal's wishes, Kayce brought Garrett (guest star Riley Green) in on the action, believing that their old team member's tactical skills could help them infiltrate Randall's compound. Sure enough, Garrett pointed them towards an underground tunnel that Randall's army of idiots were using to get in and out undetected. Despite that win, Kayce could sense that Garrett wasn't full ready to return to action, sending him back to the base right before they made their final assault.

Additional kudos go to Belle for tracking down Randall's daughter and finding out where the live stream was being broadcast; to Miles for creating a diversion tactic that bought Garrett and Kayce more time; and to Andrea for being as difficult a prisoner as possible, taking down several of Randall's goons in the process.

The Marshals eventually found Randall in his living room with a gun to his head, but they weren't about to let him out of this so easily. He was taken into custody, at which point he and Kayce shared this chilling little exchange: "I really wish my father was still around so he could see Montana rid itself of the Cleggs," Kayce said, to which Randall replied, "You may have wiped out my kin, but my family tree blossomed today. And I'm like the Duttons, my legacy is growing."