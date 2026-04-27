House Of The Dragon Teases June Return In Bloody New Season 3 Trailer
"House of the Dragon" Season 3 will be the "biggest we've made by any margin, and by a wide measure," showrunner Ryan Condal told fans via video message at CCXP Sunday. And now that HBO has released the trailer the CCXP crowd watched, we see what he means.
The fantasy saga's new season will get underway on HBO on Sunday, June 21 at 9/8c. The footage above doubles down on the teaser trailer HBO released in February, showing the very bloody kickoff of the war known as the Dance of the Dragons.
"There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule," Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra intones at one point — which makes us worry about how casually Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is seen sitting on the Iron Throne. (Tom Glynn-Carney's Aemond doesn't seem all that psyched about the prospect, either.)
Elsewhere in the nearly two-minute trailer, there's lots of fighting, lots of screaming, and (duh) lots of dragons.
All your favorite characters are moving into position
Season 2 of the "Game of Thrones" prequel concluded with all of the characters moving into place for some major historical events in the franchise, including the Battle of the Gullet. When fans expressed dismay at having to wait until Season 3 for the action, showrunner Ryan Condal reassured them that they were in for a "hell of a win" when the fantasy drama returned.
"When you're trying to mount this show, which requires a tremendous amount of resources — construction, armor, costumes, visual effects — we were trying to give the Gullet, which is arguably the most anticipated — well, maybe the second most anticipated action event of "Fire & Blood" — trying to give it the time and the space that it deserves," he said at the time.
He added that the forthcoming battle "should be the biggest thing to date that we've pulled off."
Press PLAY on the trailer at the top of the post to see the new footage, then hit the comments with all of your Season 3 thoughts!