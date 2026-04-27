House Of The Dragon Teases June Return In Bloody New Season 3 Trailer

"House of the Dragon" Season 3 will be the "biggest we've made by any margin, and by a wide measure," showrunner Ryan Condal told fans via video message at CCXP Sunday. And now that HBO has released the trailer the CCXP crowd watched, we see what he means.

The fantasy saga's new season will get underway on HBO on Sunday, June 21 at 9/8c. The footage above doubles down on the teaser trailer HBO released in February, showing the very bloody kickoff of the war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

"There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule," Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra intones at one point — which makes us worry about how casually Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is seen sitting on the Iron Throne. (Tom Glynn-Carney's Aemond doesn't seem all that psyched about the prospect, either.)

Elsewhere in the nearly two-minute trailer, there's lots of fighting, lots of screaming, and (duh) lots of dragons.