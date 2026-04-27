Dylan Carter, Former Contestant On The Voice, Dies At 24 — Read Coach Reba McEntire's Touching Tribute

"Brilliant, kind, and talented" are three of the words Reba McEntire is using to describe 24-year-old Dylan Carter, a former contestant on "The Voice" who was killed in a car accident in South Carolina on Saturday, April 25.

"We will miss Dylan so much," McEntire wrote in an Instagram story on Monday, April 27. "He was a brilliant, kind and talented young man who brought a huge ray of sunshine to The Voice. Rest in peace, my dear friend."

McEntire recruited Carter to her Season 24 team after hearing his performance of Whitney Houston's "I Look to You" in the Blind Auditions, which also earned turns from then-coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan. At the time of his audition, when Carter was only 20, he said the song was a tribute to his late mother. Carter returned in the Battles round with a solid rendition of Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't," but he was unfortunately eliminated from the competition.

Watch Carter's four-turn performance of "I Look to You" below:

Carter was set to perform on April 27 at the "Music on Main" event in Moncks Corner, S.C., where he has frequently performed in recent years. In a statement, Moncks Corner Mayor Thomas Hamilton said his family is "heartbroken" to hear of Carter's death.

"His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt," the statement continued. "To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period. The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened."