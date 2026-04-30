The Bones Series Finale Fulfilled A Promise Made To David Boreanaz In Season 1

The phrase "going out with a bang" is usually used as a metaphor but, in the case of the "Bones" two-part finale, that "bang" ended up being quite literal when the gang's trusty laboratory blew up.

The destruction of the Jeffersonian Institute Medico-Legal Lab was a part of the discussion from the start. While such conversations often take place in the writers' room, this one took place at crafty between showrunner Hart Hanson and series co-star David Boreanaz.

"David and I were standing beside Craft Services and he said — and by the way, this is within the first few episodes — he said, 'I want to blow up this lab,'" Hanson explained to Deadline. "I said, 'If we last long enough and have warning, in the final episode we will destroy the lab,' and that made him very happy. Little did he know 12 years later..."

Boreanaz's loathing of the Jeffersonian set had creative upsides, according to Hanson. "The character of Booth was the funky retro guy, and the lab was the opposite of that, so both the actor and much more importantly the character didn't like the lab," he said.