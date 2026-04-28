American Idol's Top 5 Revealed On Taylor Swift Night — Were The Right Singers Shaken Off? Vote!

"American Idol" entered its Taylor Swift era on April 27 when the Top 7 of Season 24 sang their way into the viewers' voting hearts with some of the pop star's biggest hits.

Brooks, Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, Daniel Stallworth, and Chris Tungseth all performed selections from Swift's chart-topping songbook, hoping to remain in the competition evermore... or at least until next week.

In addition to channeling the future Mrs. Travis Kelce, the Top 7 also paid tribute to "the spirit of California," with each contestant performing an iconic song with strong ties to the Golden State. #tourism

"Idol" also welcomed comedian Nikki Glaser as this week's somewhat unconventional guest judge, news that "Idol" fans of a certain age may have found triggering. (Remember what a bang-up job Ellen DeGeneres did during her one-season stint back in 2010?) Fortunately, we're happy to report that the self-proclaimed Swiftie was an insightful, delightful addition to the crew. And while she couldn't throw her shoe à la Jennifer Hudson, Glazer was more than willing to toss a pair of SPANX (or six) at her favorite contestants.

Hey, even Luke Bryan got in on the fun this week, performing... his new single "Country And She Knows It." (We know, we were hoping he'd be singing a Swift tune too.)

So, how did it end? Read on for a complete breakdown of this week's dual performances, including which five singers earned enough of America's votes to stick around: