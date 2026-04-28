American Idol's Top 5 Revealed On Taylor Swift Night — Were The Right Singers Shaken Off? Vote!
"American Idol" entered its Taylor Swift era on April 27 when the Top 7 of Season 24 sang their way into the viewers' voting hearts with some of the pop star's biggest hits.
Brooks, Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, Daniel Stallworth, and Chris Tungseth all performed selections from Swift's chart-topping songbook, hoping to remain in the competition evermore... or at least until next week.
In addition to channeling the future Mrs. Travis Kelce, the Top 7 also paid tribute to "the spirit of California," with each contestant performing an iconic song with strong ties to the Golden State. #tourism
"Idol" also welcomed comedian Nikki Glaser as this week's somewhat unconventional guest judge, news that "Idol" fans of a certain age may have found triggering. (Remember what a bang-up job Ellen DeGeneres did during her one-season stint back in 2010?) Fortunately, we're happy to report that the self-proclaimed Swiftie was an insightful, delightful addition to the crew. And while she couldn't throw her shoe à la Jennifer Hudson, Glazer was more than willing to toss a pair of SPANX (or six) at her favorite contestants.
Hey, even Luke Bryan got in on the fun this week, performing... his new single "Country And She Knows It." (We know, we were hoping he'd be singing a Swift tune too.)
So, how did it end? Read on for a complete breakdown of this week's dual performances, including which five singers earned enough of America's votes to stick around:
SAFE: Jordan McCullough
Jordan McCullough got the night started with a trip back to Taylor Swift's OG era, performing a boot-stompin' rendition of 2006's "Tim McGraw." Like all of McCullough's previous offerings, the song grew into a full-on gospel party around the midway point, giving the vocal roadrunner every opportunity to — as Lionel Richie might say — slather Swift in barbecue sauce. Swift may not exactly be in McCullough's wheelhouse, but this country throwback ended up being the perfect choice for his style.
TVLine's grade: A-
Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" was McCullough's second song of the night — an ironic choice, given that we already love him quite a bit. This one got off to a stirring start, building to a bombastic chorus loaded with emotion and peppered with surprises. That energy carried through, culminating in a powerful finish. It was the musical equivalent of a gorgeous bow on top of an already perfect package. Carrie Underwood put it perfectly: "I don't know how you do it, but thank you for doing it."
TVLine's grade: A
Chris Tungseth
We were pretty tough — or "mean," in keeping with tonight's theme — on Chris Tungseth during Disney Week, but we don't have any of the same complaints about his gorgeous performance of Taylor Swift's 2020 tearjerker "Exile." Not only was he emotionally locked in from start to finish, but his naturally growly vocals also added a layer of depth and maturity to the heartbreaking ballad that we weren't expecting. This was a wonderful surprise, as was the reveal that Tungseth's old football locker room hype-up song was — wait for it — Swift's "Blank Space."
TVLine's grade: A-
We won't lie, when we heard that Tungseth chose Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" as his second song, we had our doubts. Could this song famously associated with the struggles of womanhood possibly have the same impact sung by the gentle giant of Season 24? Surprisingly, the answer was a resounding "Yes, sir!" Haunting, beautiful, stirring, all of the above — this performance was absolutely everything. Tungseth really had some surprises for us in his bag of tricks this week.
TVLine's grade: A
SAFE: Hannah Harper
We knew that Hannah Harper and Taylor Swift would be a match made in musical heaven, but what ultimately transpired on that stage tonight was even better than we predicted — a performance of 2010's "Mean" fit for the Grand Ole Opry. Not only was it a vocal breeze for Harper, but she also infused it with the perfect amount of attitude. No forced choreography, just a smoky songstress and her banjo speaking directly to her online haters. Swift would be proud.
TVLine's grade: A-
As a tribute to her supportive husband, Harper returned to the stage with a performance of Merle Haggard's "That's the Way Love Goes," which is sure to have him feeling mighty appreciated. Speaking of which, we appreciated the beautiful simplicity of this entire presentation. Part Alison Krauss, part Scarlett from "Nashville," she's officially the songbird of Season 24.
TVLine's grade: A-
ELIMINATED: Brooks
It's a love story, baby just say... we'll have to think about it? Brooks sprinkled his whimsical essence on Taylor Swift's 2008 ballad "Love Story," and it was pretty sleepy. Better than Ambien, really. We understand Brooks wanting to put his own spin on it, but we also echo the judges in their mutual concern over his overall lack of energy. We got excited when the song began to grow at the end, but that flat belt brought us back down to earth.
TVLine's grade: B+
For his second song, Brooks returned to the stage with Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved," which he dedicated to fellow Season 24 contestant (and new girlfriend) Rae. We won't lie, our faith in Brooks was a little shaken after that so-so Swift performance, so we're happy to say that this was a total 180 from what came before. Not only was it a totally unique take on the familiar tune, but it also showcased Brooks' signature vocals nicely. Our one note? "She will be loved" absolutely should have been sung in falsetto. That part was a little rough.
TVLine's grade: A-
ELIMINATED: Daniel Stallworth
Daniel Stallworth has been a fearless contestant all season, so Taylor Swift's 2008 empowerment anthem "Fearless" was an appropriate choice. This felt like a slight change of pace for Stallworth, and not in a bad way. He started off smooth and romantic, charming the audience to pieces, and lulling us into the moment. But this is still Stallworth, so the whole thing pivoted to a high-fiving, hand-clapping church service after the first chorus — and the congregation of celebratory Swifties didn't seem to mind it one bit. (Extra points to Jordan McCullough for suggesting this one!)
TVLine's grade: A-
Stallworth has also been one of the best parts of "American Idol" Season 24, so once again, Daniel Cesar and H.E.R.'s "Best Part" was an on-brand song choice for his second performance. Like the coffee that we need in the morning, Stallworth nourished us with his uplifting delivery and delicious runs. We didn't want this one to end.
TVLine's grade: A
SAFE: Keyla Richardson
We were hoping for another explosive performance from Keyla Richardson this week, so were a little concerned when we heard that she'd be singing Taylor Swift's good-but-sleepy 2019 ballad "Lover." You can't see us right now, but we're literally slapping ourselves in the face for ever doubting Richardson. She gave us big vocals right out of the gate, constantly growing and evolving the song in new and exciting directions. Everyone tried to make Swift's songs their own, but no one succeeded on Richardson's level.
TVLine's grade: A
The final performance of the night belonged to Richardson, who lived up to the expectations of that placement with an unforgettable take on Etta James' "I'd Rather Go Blind." Beyond the pleasure of listening to her golden pipes, there was something so special about watching Richardson standing in her power this week. She's always been good, but her full potential in this competition has officially been unlocked; you can feel her leaving absolutely everything she has on that stage, and it's a joy every time.
TVLine's grade: A
SAFE: Braden Rumfelt
The final Taylor Swift song of the night came from Braden Rumfelt, who had everyone reaching for their "cardigan" with his dreamy performance of her 2020 track. This was Rumfelt at his best — soft and sweet one moment, then dramatic and emotional the next. These were some of the strongest vocals we've heard from him all season, and it got us thinking about the song in a whole new way.
TVLine's grade: A-
Maroon 5 got even more love this week with Rumfelt's second performance, set to the band's first big hit "This Love." We know we said that "cardigan" was Rumfelt at his best, but honestly, so was this. Not only did he sound great, but he sauntered across that stage with the confidence of 1,000 Adam Levines. He showed up with a purpose this week, and he didn't leave until he was done taking care of business.
TVLine's grade: A-
Who belongs in the Top 3? Vote Now!
With Brooks and Daniel Stallworth eliminated this week, we're left with Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, Jordan McCullough, Hannah Harper, and Chris Tungseth as the official Top 5 of "American Idol" Season 24. And next Monday's episode, which will welcome back several familiar faces from the "Idol" Class of 2006, will end with the reveal of our Top 3 — aka which singers will compete in the finale.
So, which of the remaining contestants would you like to see in the finals? Cast your vote in the poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on this week's "Idol." Were Brooks and Stallworth the right singers to be eliminated?