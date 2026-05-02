Why Amy Sedaris Is Against A Strangers With Candy Revival
Don't expect any new deranged misadventures of Jerri Blank at Flatpoint High School anytime soon.
While early 2000 shows such as "Malcolm in the Middle" and "The Comeback" have all returned for a another go-around, any hopes of a "Strangers with Candy" revival were recently shot down by Amy Sedaris, the star and mastermind behind the "boozer, user, and loser" prostitute with an overbite, Jerri Blank.
During a 2025 cast reunion — which included co-creators and frequent collaborators Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello — the 65-year-old funny woman confirmed with People that she has no interest in resurrecting the Comedy Central cult classic.
"We had the opportunity, someone reached out to us, but all three of us separately said, 'Yeah, no.' I like that it's stuck in time," Sedaris told the outlet, adding, "Jerri pops up in everything I do."
Sedaris thinks the show's warped humor wouldn't work today
For the uninitiated, "Strangers with Candy" — often considered one of the best Comedy Central shows of all time — ran for three seasons from 1999 to 2000. The plot centered on the antics and questionable life choices of Jerri Blank, a 46-year-old former runaway and ex-con junkie who returns to high school to start her life over. Tonally, the show was envisioned as a warped, pitch-black parody of after-school specials of the '70s and '80s, and it became known for its crude, outlandish humor.
That brand of offensive, absurdist comedy probably wouldn't fly in today's social and political climate, which is one of the other reasons Sedaris has no interest in a revival.
"I don't want to play a bigot racist. There's enough of them out there right now," she said. "They'll probably get the wrong idea."
Fans of the show who are clamoring for more will just have to accept 2005's origin story movie — also titled "Strangers with Candy" — as Sedaris' last outing as Jerri Blank.