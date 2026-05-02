Why Amy Sedaris Is Against A Strangers With Candy Revival

Don't expect any new deranged misadventures of Jerri Blank at Flatpoint High School anytime soon.

While early 2000 shows such as "Malcolm in the Middle" and "The Comeback" have all returned for a another go-around, any hopes of a "Strangers with Candy" revival were recently shot down by Amy Sedaris, the star and mastermind behind the "boozer, user, and loser" prostitute with an overbite, Jerri Blank.

During a 2025 cast reunion — which included co-creators and frequent collaborators Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello — the 65-year-old funny woman confirmed with People that she has no interest in resurrecting the Comedy Central cult classic.

"We had the opportunity, someone reached out to us, but all three of us separately said, 'Yeah, no.' I like that it's stuck in time," Sedaris told the outlet, adding, "Jerri pops up in everything I do."