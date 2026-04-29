R.J. Decker Boss Explains How That Fatal Finale Twist Could Impact Potential Season 2 — Grade It!

"R.J. Decker" wrapped its first season on Tuesday, putting one mystery to bed while setting the stage for a high-stakes whodunit to play out should ABC choose to renew the drama for Season 2. (As of the finale, a decision has not been made about the show's future.)

Per Emi's big reveal, Victor ordered Lucas to steal R.J.'s camera because its SD card contained a potentially damaging photo. Of what, you ask? That's the mystery! Emi had given the card to Lucas for safekeeping, and R.J. volunteered to meet him for the hand-off, using the opportunity to formally forgive Lucas for the attack... and the perjury. It was a long list.

One of the photos on the card proved that Victor's henchman Ray was parked near the scene of a murder — specifically the murder of Jessica, a woman who had regularly turned down Victor's recruitment offers and refused to do business with him altogether. Ray couldn't exactly explain himself, because he was killed midway through the finale, but he did point Emi to an incriminating flash drive Victor had stored in his safe at home.

With Emi providing a distraction and Catherine parked nearby as the lookout, R.J. successfully broke into Victor's compound and retrieved the flash drive. Go team! Long story short, here's what the drive revealed: One of Victor's associates, Bruce (guest star Stephen Bishop), killed Jessica because she was going to blow the whistle on a faulty building design, and he paid Victor to help clean up his mess. Bruce ultimately confessed to killing both Ray and Jessica, implicating Victor enough to put him behind bars... for about five minutes.

R.J. had a lot to celebrate at the end of the hour, so he and Emi agreed to table their conversation about defining their relationship and just play some foosball instead. Yes, all's well that ends well. Except for Victor, who was murdered in the closing moments of the finale. Dun, dun, dun!

So, who killed Victor? And how might that game-changing twist impact our characters in a potential second season of "R.J. Decker"? Read TVLine's full interview with showrunner Rob Doherty below: