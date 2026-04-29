This Near-Perfect, 4-Season Crime Drama Is One Of TV's Best Kept Secrets
"Rectify" is about a man whose life is upended after spending 19 years behind bars. For fans of compelling TV shows, it's a slept-on gem, and one of the best dramas of the 2010s.
Created by "Deadwood" star Ray McKinnon for Sundance TV in 2013, "Rectify" follows the aforementioned protagonist, Daniel Holden (Aden Young), after he returns to small-town Georgia following his release from prison. Daniel was convicted of the rape and murder of his girlfriend, but new evidence suggests he might be innocent.
Still, this Southern Gothic drama isn't a clear-cut wrongful conviction story. In fact, "Rectify" keeps viewers guessing about whether Daniel is innocent or guilty throughout. What's more, Daniel isn't exactly exonerated by all of his neighbors, despite the reasonable doubts and evidence surrounding his case.
"Rectify" wrapped up after four seasons, but fans hold the series in the highest regard. Critics were also impressed by the drama, as evidenced by its near-perfect 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. So why should new viewers check it out?
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Rectify is character-driven storytelling at its finest, according to fans
"Rectify" isn't a traditional crime drama about a man trying to clear his name after a wrongful conviction. If you're looking for a fast-moving mystery series about justice, it isn't that. However, fans praise the show because of its character-driven storytelling and strong performances.
"There are PLOT shows, where interest is created and driven by 'what,' and there are CHARACTER shows where interest is created and driven by 'who.' This is one great character show," one Redditor noted.
"Rectify" is quite an emotionally taxing and uncomfortable show to watch at times. That said, some viewers argue that it's far more lighthearted than its bleak premise suggests. "It doesn't take itself too seriously," one fan opined. "If you like 'Better Call Saul,' you'll enjoy it."
The general fan consensus is that "Rectify" is underrated and overlooked. In fact, if more people were aware of its existence, the series might be as highly regarded as popular prestige dramas such as "Breaking Bad," among others.
"'Rectify' deserves that same level of appreciation," another Redditor noted, adding that everything from the characters to the dialogue feels true-to-life. That's high praise indeed, and many viewers have expressed similar sentiments.