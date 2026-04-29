This Near-Perfect, 4-Season Crime Drama Is One Of TV's Best Kept Secrets

"Rectify" is about a man whose life is upended after spending 19 years behind bars. For fans of compelling TV shows, it's a slept-on gem, and one of the best dramas of the 2010s.

Created by "Deadwood" star Ray McKinnon for Sundance TV in 2013, "Rectify" follows the aforementioned protagonist, Daniel Holden (Aden Young), after he returns to small-town Georgia following his release from prison. Daniel was convicted of the rape and murder of his girlfriend, but new evidence suggests he might be innocent.

Still, this Southern Gothic drama isn't a clear-cut wrongful conviction story. In fact, "Rectify" keeps viewers guessing about whether Daniel is innocent or guilty throughout. What's more, Daniel isn't exactly exonerated by all of his neighbors, despite the reasonable doubts and evidence surrounding his case.

"Rectify" wrapped up after four seasons, but fans hold the series in the highest regard. Critics were also impressed by the drama, as evidenced by its near-perfect 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. So why should new viewers check it out?

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).