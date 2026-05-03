Why Ellen Pompeo And Denzel Washington Fought On The Grey's Anatomy Set

"Grey's Anatomy" is known for its dramatic moments, but on one occasion, a much juicier conflict was unfolding behind the camera. Meredith Grey herself, Ellen Pompeo, said she once got into a heated argument over an ad-lib with Hollywood heavyweight Denzel Washington, who was guest directing an episode of the show.

On Pompeo's podcast, "Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo" (via Entertainment Weekly), the "Grey's Anatomy" star explained how she improvised a line while talking to another cast member. "He made this choice to speak very softly. And [Meredith] was p**sed... and he wasn't looking at [her] in the eye," Pompeo said. "And I yelled at him, and I was like, 'Look at me when you apologize. Look at me.' And that wasn't in the dialogue, and Denzel went ham on my ass." According to Pompeo, she didn't exactly back down from the two-time Oscar winner. "I was like, 'Listen, motherf***er, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?"