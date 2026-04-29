The Pitt Emmy Shake-Up: Shawn Hatosy To Compete As Supporting Actor

The reigning Best Guest Actor Emmy winner is entering a far more competitive race this year.

Shawn Hatosy, who won in 2025 for his recurring role as night shift attending Dr. Jack Abbot on HBO Max's "The Pitt," will instead submit for consideration in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category, TVLine has confirmed — a move that could put him head-to-head with co-stars Patrick Ball (Dr. Frank Langdon) and Gerran Howell (Dr. Dennis Whitaker).

After appearing in five Season 1 episodes, Hatosy returned for six in Season 2 — fewer than half of the show's 15-episode sophomore run. That still left him eligible to remain in the Guest Actor race, where he could have made Emmy history with back-to-back wins in the category.

But he's far from the first to make the jump from guest to supporting: recent examples include Alexander Skarsgård ("Succession"), Alexis Bledel ("The Handmaid's Tale"), and Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale").