The Pitt Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

"The Pitt" will not waste any time picking up the pieces of Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch's unraveling.

After a Season 2 finale that pushed its central character to his breaking point and sent him off on a "spirit quest" in search of clarity, HBO Max's Emmy-winning medical drama will return for Season 3 with a shorter-than-usual in-narrative time jump, bringing viewers back to Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center just four months later.

What Robby finds on his journey, and what he brings back with him, will shape the next chapter of the series. As both star/executive producer Noah Wyle and creator R. Scott Gemmill have indicated, the new season will mark a shift from avoidance to accountability, forcing Robby to confront the emotional toll of a career spent absorbing other people's trauma and to finally begin "doing the work" he's long avoided.

Below, we've rounded up everything we know so far about "The Pitt" Season 3, from its expected premiere date to returning cast members and the storylines that will define its next 15 episodes. TVLine will continue to update this page as we learn more, so be sure to bookmark it and check back frequently for updates.