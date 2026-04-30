Survivor 50 Recap: A Visit From MrBeast Raises The Stakes

When we think about some of the best twists in "Survivor" history, what comes to mind? The Medallion of Power? The hourglass? The Haves and Have-Nots switcheroo on the original "Fiji" season?

Oh, relax. I'm kidding, people! But you know what I'm not kidding about? I really dug what MrBeast brought to Season 50 in Wednesday's episode (and yes, I'm just as shocked by that as you are). Not only did the YouTuber's Super Ultra Mega Beware Advantage cause an absolute riot at Tribal Council (more on that later), but the "Survivor 50" players had to scrape their jaws up from the floor because the twist he had in store upped the season's prize money to a whopping $2 million. (Even Jeff Kent has to admit that's a pretty sweet check for winning a reality show!)

Let's break down the night's biggest moments from the top.

Devens feels like he's on the bottom and after two weeks of upholding a fake idol ruse, that's probably a correct read. But guess what, other-players-who-might-be-annoyed-at-Devens, he loves playing from the bottom! In fact, he thrives on it. Knowing the jig is up, he comes clean about the idol being fake, and before we know it, we're whisked away to the always fun "Survivor" auction!

The good news? No one is losing his or her vote today. (Phew!) The bad news? Each item may or may not come with a little bit of attached chaos. (Auction drinking game: Take a shot every time you hear the word "chaos" for some extra "Survivor" fun!)

Some of the more disgusting highlights: Aubry makes a meal of some large grubs in order to secure a big plate of cookies for herself and Rizo. (See? Chaos!) And Jonathan "falls on the sword" so that Ozzy can feast on fried chicken and potatoes. (The way Ozzy would've starved had that been me...) Grilled cheese, cake, onion rings, and more get bought and sold, until Jeff unleashes the big guns: If everyone chips in $20, he'll hand over either the best comfort ever or the worst chaos imaginable! (Dramatic Jeff, but OK.) Everyone goes for the gamble and it's... their letters from home! BUT IT COMES WITH A BIT OF CHAOS (naturally) in the form of MrBeast and a Super Beware Advantage, which the players won't learn more about till they get to Tribal Council. Ominous!