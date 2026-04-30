Survivor 50's Latest Boot Reacts To Monstrous MrBeast Twist And How Game With Cirie Crumbled: 'She Knows How To Manipulate Me'

TVLINE | Word on the street is that Cirie heard before the game started that you were out to get her. When we spoke in Fiji, you told me that, "Cirie is just the kind of person you've got to get rid of before she gets rid of you." So what didn't we see on TV that caused all of that to bubble up?

So I guess at the "48" finale, someone was running their mouth like, "Stephenie's coming for Cirie." Cirie and I spoke on the phone multiple times before the game. And I'm like, "Are you hearing this?" She's like, "Yeah, but listen, if that were the case, that person could call me and tell me. That person has my number and they haven't called me." And I'm like, "Well, just so you know Cirie, and I might be an idiot because a lot of people are telling me not to trust you, like, in my family. This is now gonna be the fourth show we play together. I'm giving you my word. You know the type of person I am. When I give you my word, I mean it." And she goes, "Stephenie, you are like a sister to me. You're like family to me. We will ride together till the end. We'll be like me and Parvati were on 'Australia vs. the World.' I will not write your name down unless it's for the million bucks." And I said, "Alright, we've got to get there first though. Do not screw me over." So then I was surprised in the pregame press when she was saying, "Yeah, I heard Stephenie's coming for me," because that was never my intention, and she knows that now, especially.

So we get out there, I actually don't get with her until like Day 13. Then they never show us talk, ever. We talked so much on that island. She assured me every step of the way that she was with me. I'm like family to her. She won't write my name down. This is what she's saying to me, and I'm believing her because I'm a loyal person. I'm an honest person. Yeah, it's a game, you have to be a little deceptive. I did lie to Mike White, but I never had an allegiance with Mike White. Cirie and I have a really long past. Even on "The Traitors," I knew she was a traitor, and I never threw her under the bus, OK? So, call me stupid or call me honorable. Either way, I'm not gonna be offended, but that's the game I chose to play with her. Had Joe come to us at the Coach and Chrissy vote and said, "Cirie just said 'This is our chance. We gotta kill two birds with one stone,' then I would have known. I never knew, because she told me, "Oh my God, they flipped the vote. It's now on Coach and Chrissy." I tried to flip it back. I couldn't. They don't show any of this. She is so good. I think Coach said it best. She is a great emotional manipulator. She's great, and good on her. She's getting further than me in this game right now, so good for her.

TVLINE | We saw you confront Cirie about the plan flipping to you, but the edit cut that conversation short. What didn't we see there?

There was a lot. And I spoke both to her and Ozzy, and I said, "Listen to me, your name did come up. I'm telling you it came up. I did not bring it up, but it came up because you said, Ozzy, you don't trust me. So, I did not tell you the truth on the hammock because you were sitting with Tiffany. I don't know Tiffany. I'm not aligned with Tiffany. I don't trust Tiffany. I'm telling you the truth now. Ozzy's name came up. I don't wanna vote for you, Ozzy. If I vote for you, that is terrible for me. If you vote for me, that is terrible for both of you. I'm telling you now, we have to keep each other around. It is in our best interest." I say this to both of them. "If you vote me tonight, it's not gonna be good for you down the line. I promise you that." None of this airs. We then all agree, "Let's just go back to Devens. It's gonna be Devens. If it can't be Devens, it'll be Aubry. We're cool."

Cirie even says to me walking to Tribal when we're under gag order, like, "Girl, we can't be fighting. We're like sisters. You're like family to me." I'm like, "I'm not fighting with you. I'm telling you the truth. It's Devens, if not Devens, it's Aubry. Are we cool?" She's like, "We're cool." We were never cool. I don't think since Day 1, she even intended to work with me, and that's unfortunate because I was loyal to her. I was. And I'm a loyal person and really, she knows how to manipulate me. Of all people, she should have kept me around. It would've been in her best interest, I think. But she's in there. She's great at that. Everybody thinks they're with her, you know? She doesn't even have to physically compete because that's her game. She plays the social game, so good on her. She's outlasted me, so I congratulate her and I think she's playing a great game. I am not a sore loser. I will still be friends with her if she wants to be friends with me. I probably won't ever trust her again if we ever play a reality show again. I'm gonna say that right now. But, I don't think that's gonna happen. But in life, I think she's a great person. I think she's fun to watch. I'm a fan of Cirie outside the game. So I get America loving her, but they also have to understand my side of things. I love her because she's telling me I'm like family to her. We've been on reality TV for over 15, 16 years together. We have a long history, and I respect her game.