Survivor 50's Latest Boot Reacts To Monstrous MrBeast Twist And How Game With Cirie Crumbled: 'She Knows How To Manipulate Me'
Spoilers ahead for Episode 10 of "Survivor 50!"
Team Honor and Integrity just took another hit.
MrBeast appeared on Wednesday's episode of "Survivor," bringing a briefcase with him that would shake up the entire game. Inside was a gold coin that, after a risky toss, granted Devens safety, giving him an idol for future use and doubling the prize pot in one fell swoop. But with Devens off the table for the night's vote, the previous squabbling at camp came to the forefront, as Stephenie found herself at odds with Cirie and Ozzy. Despite Jonathan kickstarting a potential plan to nix Ozzy from the game, his ally Steph wound up taking the fall, and she was unanimously voted out of the game after placing her two votes on Devens' ally Aubry. (Read our full recap here.)
Below, Stephenie talks to TVLine about Devens' risky move, the chaotic camp scramble that unfolded before Tribal, and her seemingly very complicated relationship with Cirie.
TVLINE | What did it feel like to hear that the prize money was increased to $2 million, and then immediately get voted out?
STEPHENIE LAGROSSA KENDRICK | Oh my gosh, I mean, the prize money doubling was amazing, absolutely amazing. Devens, gotta give it to him, did a great job. But then to get voted out and have no shot at the prize money? It was such a gut-punch, but you know what? For me, it's not so much just about the money, it's just about getting to the end and getting to compete in all the challenges. I truly love the game and I love the show, and that's why I'm out here. I think it hurt me more to now have to sit on the jury and hear about, "Oh, it was that challenge? Oh, damn, I wanted to compete in that challenge!" You know what I mean? The money's great, but I love the game. The title would be so important to me. Not the money.
On MrBeast's game-changing coin
TVLINE | Did either you or the group consider going to rocks to prevent Devens from flipping MrBeast's coin?
I considered [it] because I actually wanted to maybe do the coin toss, [but] I knew he was never gonna let me. That was gonna be a battle. So I considered like, "Wait, if it's gonna be me, maybe I'll be an ass and just make everybody go to rocks." Again, I'm too freaking nice of a person and I'm too loyal of a person. And I was like, "No, you know what? I'll let him do the coin toss. Let's see what happens." We'll go from there because there was a lot of conversation back at the beach after Ozzy's name was thrown out, then my name was thrown out. There were conversations had, and I did own up to Ozzy. I did say to him, "I threw your name out there because I was told that you're saying you don't trust me. I didn't throw it out there. Somebody else threw it out there."
I never threw Jonathan under the bus because I never wanted that to fall back on him. I said, "Your name was thrown out there and I entertained it, because apparently, you said you didn't trust me," and he owned that. He's like, "You're right, I did say that. I just wanted to see if it would come back to me." I'm like, "Why don't you trust me? Last week you were concerned you were going. You were going to maybe play your advantage. The whole time you were nervous at Tribal Council, and I was basically holding your hand saying, 'You're good, you don't have to play your advantage. It's either Devens or Christian. I promise you, you're good.'" I mean, he had it in his pocket. He was ready to play it. There was no reason for him to not trust me. I've never given him a reason. So then we all got together, even Cirie, and we went back to basics. It's gonna be Devens. If not Devens, for whatever reason, whatever this twist is, it'll be Aubry. So I go in with that. So I'm a little nervous, uneasy in my stomach. I should have listened to my gut. But I was gonna have to fight [Devens] tooth and nail for that. He was doing the coin toss. He was not gonna let me.
TVLINE | Could you have maybe saved yourself, though, had you come clean about the Ozzy plan being Jonathan's idea?
No, I think it would have made me look more guilty. There were too many names floating around. I mean, I'm also the kind of person, you don't throw your friends under the bus. He, at this point, is the only person I can fully trust because he came right to me. He's like, "Now your name's out there. Now they're trying to flip it on you." He didn't have to tell me that. He could have still gone with it and lied to me, just like Joe was lying to me and everybody else, and wrote my name down. So, no, I think it would have made me look a lot worse. My kids are always like, "Snitches get stitches! Snitches get stitches!" and I kept hearing that. I'm like, "Alright, don't be a snitch." I heard my 13-year-old and 11-year-old, so I'm like, I'm not gonna do that. I'm just not.
TVLINE | All this talk about honor and integrity, and Joe and Jonathan still wrote your name down. Thoughts on that?
Joe, it went right over his head. As soon as I sat him down and said, "Listen, I'm gonna tell you something. I wanted to tell you sooner, Cirie talked me out of it. I do have a Steal-a-vote. I did get an advantage, blah, blah, blah" As soon as I told him that, you could see him, he started looking like cross-eyed past me, through me. He was so p*ssed I didn't tell him sooner. I knew in that moment. I was like, "Joe, I'm telling you now. I never planned on using it without telling you guys, the people I trust most. I'm telling you now because I think we can use it." Joe, I knew I kind of lost. Jonathan, no. Jonathan was like, "OK, let's figure out how to use it." And I do think Jonathan wrote my name down in the end because you can't be the only one that doesn't go with it now. At this point in the game, that would be a huge target on his back if he writes Ozzy or Aubry knowing we don't have the votes. What's the point? Plus, now that I'm about to go, who does Jonathan have? He thinks Joe. Joe for the past couple of weeks has been basically screwing us over. So really, the only person he has is Aubry, I feel like. So it'll be a miracle if Jonathan doesn't go next, in my mind.
Stephenie says she and Cirie 'were never cool'
TVLINE | Word on the street is that Cirie heard before the game started that you were out to get her. When we spoke in Fiji, you told me that, "Cirie is just the kind of person you've got to get rid of before she gets rid of you." So what didn't we see on TV that caused all of that to bubble up?
So I guess at the "48" finale, someone was running their mouth like, "Stephenie's coming for Cirie." Cirie and I spoke on the phone multiple times before the game. And I'm like, "Are you hearing this?" She's like, "Yeah, but listen, if that were the case, that person could call me and tell me. That person has my number and they haven't called me." And I'm like, "Well, just so you know Cirie, and I might be an idiot because a lot of people are telling me not to trust you, like, in my family. This is now gonna be the fourth show we play together. I'm giving you my word. You know the type of person I am. When I give you my word, I mean it." And she goes, "Stephenie, you are like a sister to me. You're like family to me. We will ride together till the end. We'll be like me and Parvati were on 'Australia vs. the World.' I will not write your name down unless it's for the million bucks." And I said, "Alright, we've got to get there first though. Do not screw me over." So then I was surprised in the pregame press when she was saying, "Yeah, I heard Stephenie's coming for me," because that was never my intention, and she knows that now, especially.
So we get out there, I actually don't get with her until like Day 13. Then they never show us talk, ever. We talked so much on that island. She assured me every step of the way that she was with me. I'm like family to her. She won't write my name down. This is what she's saying to me, and I'm believing her because I'm a loyal person. I'm an honest person. Yeah, it's a game, you have to be a little deceptive. I did lie to Mike White, but I never had an allegiance with Mike White. Cirie and I have a really long past. Even on "The Traitors," I knew she was a traitor, and I never threw her under the bus, OK? So, call me stupid or call me honorable. Either way, I'm not gonna be offended, but that's the game I chose to play with her. Had Joe come to us at the Coach and Chrissy vote and said, "Cirie just said 'This is our chance. We gotta kill two birds with one stone,' then I would have known. I never knew, because she told me, "Oh my God, they flipped the vote. It's now on Coach and Chrissy." I tried to flip it back. I couldn't. They don't show any of this. She is so good. I think Coach said it best. She is a great emotional manipulator. She's great, and good on her. She's getting further than me in this game right now, so good for her.
TVLINE | We saw you confront Cirie about the plan flipping to you, but the edit cut that conversation short. What didn't we see there?
There was a lot. And I spoke both to her and Ozzy, and I said, "Listen to me, your name did come up. I'm telling you it came up. I did not bring it up, but it came up because you said, Ozzy, you don't trust me. So, I did not tell you the truth on the hammock because you were sitting with Tiffany. I don't know Tiffany. I'm not aligned with Tiffany. I don't trust Tiffany. I'm telling you the truth now. Ozzy's name came up. I don't wanna vote for you, Ozzy. If I vote for you, that is terrible for me. If you vote for me, that is terrible for both of you. I'm telling you now, we have to keep each other around. It is in our best interest." I say this to both of them. "If you vote me tonight, it's not gonna be good for you down the line. I promise you that." None of this airs. We then all agree, "Let's just go back to Devens. It's gonna be Devens. If it can't be Devens, it'll be Aubry. We're cool."
Cirie even says to me walking to Tribal when we're under gag order, like, "Girl, we can't be fighting. We're like sisters. You're like family to me." I'm like, "I'm not fighting with you. I'm telling you the truth. It's Devens, if not Devens, it's Aubry. Are we cool?" She's like, "We're cool." We were never cool. I don't think since Day 1, she even intended to work with me, and that's unfortunate because I was loyal to her. I was. And I'm a loyal person and really, she knows how to manipulate me. Of all people, she should have kept me around. It would've been in her best interest, I think. But she's in there. She's great at that. Everybody thinks they're with her, you know? She doesn't even have to physically compete because that's her game. She plays the social game, so good on her. She's outlasted me, so I congratulate her and I think she's playing a great game. I am not a sore loser. I will still be friends with her if she wants to be friends with me. I probably won't ever trust her again if we ever play a reality show again. I'm gonna say that right now. But, I don't think that's gonna happen. But in life, I think she's a great person. I think she's fun to watch. I'm a fan of Cirie outside the game. So I get America loving her, but they also have to understand my side of things. I love her because she's telling me I'm like family to her. We've been on reality TV for over 15, 16 years together. We have a long history, and I respect her game.
'I played a great, honorable game'
TVLINE | Would you have taken Cirie to the Final 3, had you had the opportunity?
Absolutely not. I would have gone to maybe five or six with her, but no, I wouldn't want to sit in the Final 3 with her.
TVLINE | If you could go back and re-do your last 24-36 hours out there, was there anything you would've done to try and change your fate?
I could have played my Shot in the Dark. I probably could have stolen a vote and played my Shot in the Dark, but actually, I don't know the rules on that. I think the Steal-a-Vote was all or nothing. Like, you either steal a vote and you have two votes, or you play a Shot in the Dark, and that was it. I never did clear the rules on that with production. So that's probably the only thing I could have done differently. And again, it's a 1-in-6 chance, so your odds on that aren't great.
I don't have any regrets. I played a great, honorable game. I went out there and I wanted to be a great example, especially for my kids. There were a lot of times I could have flipped out on people and said things. I never once said anything offensive to anybody, or embarrassed my children in any way out there. I played a very honorable game. I was very strong out there. I was loyal, and I had a great time doing it. I had a lot of fun. Every time you see me, I'm smiling. So maybe they don't show me talking a lot, but there's a reason I didn't go out when Q went out. I should have gone out then. I was out of numbers then. And every time I show up, even Colby — he called me after the game — and he was like, "I can't believe you were still hanging in there, like, there she is again, there she is again." Everybody, Kyle, Q, Colby, Genevieve, Coach, Chrissy, everybody, they were dropping like flies, and I was still standing and still smiling, and still doing my best. So they may not have shown a lot of my strategic social game, but I was talking to everybody. My name never came up, so I did the best I could do.