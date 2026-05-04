The Pitt's Biggest Season 2 Plotline Is Something That Happens A Lot, Says A Real ER Doctor

The stakes are high on hit medical drama "The Pitt" — and the most intense Season 2 plot point for Noah Wyle and the rest of the cast is "not actually a rare circumstance" in the hospital system, according to a real emergency room doctor. Seeing the hospital's electronic medical records going down can create a strong reaction for real-life doctors watching "The Pitt."

The show has seen its fair share of electronic medical records becoming inaccessible this season — specifically instances where the records needed to be turned off for fear of being hacked — but it turns out that the shutdown of electronic medical records can be somewhat routine for hospital staff. What's worse is that it can happen for "anywhere from 20 minutes to three hours" and is considered a "normal" part of that system, according to ER doctor J Mack Slaughter in a recent interview with People.

Because it's such a normal occurrence, it's possible for it to happen at any time — even pretty inopportune times when the ER is packed with patients with time-sensitive ailments and needs. "This happened to me on a recent night shift," Slaughter explained. "That was an absolute nightmare already. Then there were three hours where we didn't have the electronic medical record, and it creates that level of chaos every time." Sometimes, the medical records system goes down for routine maintenance, according to the medical professional, which is still just as disruptive to the flow of care.