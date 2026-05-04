Billy Bob Thornton's Big Break Came In Α Short-Lived Fox TV Sequel Series
Back when Billy Bob Thornton was still on the rise in the TV world, he made his mark in a lesser-known show based on the famous S.E. Hinton novel "The Outsiders."
Fox's "The Outsiders" – a sequel to Hinton's coming-of-age novel and Francis Ford Coppola's film about rival gangs and troubled young men in the 1960s – continued the story of Ponyboy (Jay R. Ferguson), Sodapop (Rodney Harvey), Darry (Boyd Kestner), and others. In a supporting role, Thornton portrayed the tough-as-nails greaser member Buck Merrill. Thornton filled the shoes of singer-songwriter and actor Tom Waits, who played Buck in the 1983 movie adaptation of "The Outsiders."
Although Fox's TV follow-up, executive produced by Coppola, boasted a lot of promise, it did not last long. The show was canceled after airing one 13-episode season in 1990, putting an end to the imagined futures of Hinton's characters.
The Outsiders meant a lot for Billy Bob Thornton's career
Widely considered the "Landman" star's big break in Hollywood, "The Outsiders" was Thornton's first major TV role. Although he only appeared in 10 episodes and the series was forgotten shortly after airing, "The Outsiders" gave Thornton a recurring part and adequate screen time to stand out.
Thornton isn't the only eventual high-profile star in Fox's "The Outsiders." David Arquette played Two-Bit in his first credited TV role, while a teenage Leonardo DiCaprio makes a brief appearance in the pilot episode. Even though "The Outsiders" could be considered a failure due to its quick cancellation, it isn't without its noteworthy moments and cast members.