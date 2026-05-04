Billy Bob Thornton's Big Break Came In Α Short-Lived Fox TV Sequel Series

Back when Billy Bob Thornton was still on the rise in the TV world, he made his mark in a lesser-known show based on the famous S.E. Hinton novel "The Outsiders."

Fox's "The Outsiders" – a sequel to Hinton's coming-of-age novel and Francis Ford Coppola's film about rival gangs and troubled young men in the 1960s – continued the story of Ponyboy (Jay R. Ferguson), Sodapop (Rodney Harvey), Darry (Boyd Kestner), and others. In a supporting role, Thornton portrayed the tough-as-nails greaser member Buck Merrill. Thornton filled the shoes of singer-songwriter and actor Tom Waits, who played Buck in the 1983 movie adaptation of "The Outsiders."

Although Fox's TV follow-up, executive produced by Coppola, boasted a lot of promise, it did not last long. The show was canceled after airing one 13-episode season in 1990, putting an end to the imagined futures of Hinton's characters.