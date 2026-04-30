Would Andy Griffith's Matlock Get Along With Kathy Bates' Matlock?

The big twist driving the CBS "Matlock" reboot is that Matty Matlock isn't actually Matty Matlock: She's Madeline Kingston, a wealthy retiree who infiltrates a New York City law firm under a fake name to prove that it concealed a damning study in an opioid case — which Matty blames for the death of her daughter Ellie in an overdose. So what would Ben Matlock make of this grand deception? Part of us thinks he'd be put off by Matty's propensity for lying. Sure, he could bend the truth a bit himself while working on a case, but he never deceived people on this large of a scale. But part of us thinks he'd admire Matty for using her wits to avenge her daughter's death. (After all, he had two daughters himself.)

We're pretty sure Matty would see Ben as a kindred spirit and admire how he runs circles around attorneys half his age. And though Ben had a reputation for being prickly, we think he would share a laugh or two with Matty at the expense of the clueless young whippersnappers in their midst. So while there may be some minor quibbles over what to play on the radio, we could see Ben and Matty forming a strong partnership, based on their accumulated wisdom and their shared love of standing up for the little guy. Now we're not saying there'd be anything romantic between them: While Ben was a widower, Matty is happily married to her longtime husband Edwin. But we could definitely see them joining forces to make a truly formidable duo in the courtroom. (We know any prosecutor would hate to see them coming.)

We do know one thing that Matty would love to have in common with Ben: The original "Matlock" ran for six seasons on NBC and then another three seasons on ABC. That's the kind of healthy longevity that any Matlock would be happy to have.

What do you think, "Matlock" fans: Would Ben and Matty get along? Hit the comments to give us your verdict.