Elsbeth's Carra Patterson Makes Season 3 Return — And It Won't Be Kaya's Final Appearance

The NYPD's most dynamic duo has been reunited at last.

Thursday's hour of CBS procedural "Elsbeth" welcomed back former series regular Carra Patterson as Detective Kaya Blanke, who returned to her usual precinct for some garden-variety sleuthing after her first undercover assignment ended.

"Elsbeth" viewers who've missed Kaya's regular presence may have picked up on her allusions in Thursday's episode to potentially staying out of undercover work for a while. Her first long-term assignment was not only unnerving, but it left her with an identity crisis after using the Denise Jackson alias for months, and it seems she craves normalcy for the foreseeable future.

To that end, a CBS source confirms to TVLine that Patterson's Kaya will pop up again in the show's Season 3 finale, airing Thursday, May 21, at 10/9c. There's currently no word, though, on how often Patterson might appear in the previously announced Season 4.