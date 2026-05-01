Grey's Anatomy Shakes Things Up Ahead Of Finale: Who Got Fired? Who Hooked Up? And Who Might Be Dying?

Hookups, firings, and a possible fatality? Oh, we're in for a classic season finale of "Grey's Anatomy" next week.

The ABC drama's April 30 episode set the stage for an absolutely chaotic season ender, especially where Owen and Teddy are concerned; Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are both exiting as series regulars this year, and we're starting to get a strong sense of where their characters are going to end up — for better or worse.

For Teddy, a visit from an old mentor presented her with an exciting new opportunity: the chance to lead a medical research program in Paris as its chief innovation officer. It was a lot for Teddy to process in the moment, but her mentor further enticed her with promises of leading her peers in pushing the boundaries of medicine. "You're capable of more," she told Teddy. "And better."

Meanwhile, a patient pushed Owen into an existential crisis by asking, "Do you know how hard it is to miss someone who's still here?" The man was referring to his wife who currently lives in a memory care facility, but his question clearly resonated with Owen, who practically rushed to Teddy's side to tell her how he really feels.

Unfortunately, Teddy shared her news about the job offer before Owen could bare his soul, culminating in another classic fight between the tumultuous exes. Refusing to be the "bad guy" who has to tell her not to go, Owen threw up his arms and walked away, telling Teddy, "Do whatever you want, like you always do." It was a big reaction, especially since Teddy hadn't made any decisions yet, but these two have always been fiery. Just like Owen's hair.

Now for the gut punch: On his way into work the next day, Owen left an apology voicemail for Teddy, asking to talk again if the traffic on the bridge ever clears up. Just then — boom — the bridge collapsed, cutting Owen's call (but hopefully not his life!) tragically short.