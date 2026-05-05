Oscar Isaac Played An Unwitting Murder Accomplice On Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Long before he joined the rebellion in a galaxy far, far away and eight years before he earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in "Inside Llewyn Davis," Oscar Isaac was entangled in a web of urban voodoo, love potions, and a deadly scam involving a phony witch doctor.

One of the "Moon Knight" star's earliest notable roles was a credit in a 2006 episode of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" — often ranked as one of the best spin-offs of the flagship series.

In the Season 5 episode titled "The Healer," Isaac guest stars as Robbie Paulson, a college dropout who gets mixed up with performing dubious deeds for a con artist posing as a nurse. The plot kicks into gear when two corpses are discovered encased in layers of poly-wrap, having died of slow suffocation.