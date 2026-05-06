Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton's First TV Role Was On A Classic '80s Legal Drama
Billy Bob Thornton may be commanding the oil fields of West Texas as Tommy Norris in "Landman" on Paramount+, but the actor's television origins weren't nearly so grand. He first clocked in as a simple pawnshop clerk on a popular '80s legal drama.
Roughly nine years before he'd land his Oscar-nominated role in "Sling Blade," Thornton earned his first TV credit in a 1987 "Matlock" episode titled "The Photographer."
The 70-year-old actor recently sat down with longtime friend and fellow thespian Kathy Bates for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series where he reflected on his guest spot on the beloved whodunit and its connection to "The Andy Griffith Show" with fondness.
"It was the first television role I ever did. I had one scene," he told Bates, who stars as Madeline "Matty" Matlock in CBS' 2024 reimagining of the '80s classic led by the late Andy Griffith.
Thornton earned a $361 paycheck for his role on Matlock
"We shot it in Little Tokyo down there and I get to the set, and Bob Sweeney was directing the episode, who had directed most of the original 'Andy Griffith Show,'" remembered Billy Bob Thornton. "So I thought, 'Not only am I going to meet Andy Griffith, but with Bob Sweeney, who directed those [episodes] that I've been watching since I was a little kid.'"
During a November 2025 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Thornton shed some light on his pawnshop clerk role, revealing he only had about three lines. One of them was: "'Hey mister, you forgot your hat,' or something like that," he recalled.
Thornton also opened up about the rocky beginnings of his career during an interview with Garden & Gun, noting the vital role "Matlock" played in paying his bills and jumpstarting his career.
"I had one scene and made $361. I was like, 'Are you kidding me? In one day?'" he said. "To survive back in Arkansas, I had worked at a sawmill, a machine shop, a storm door factory, hauled hay, and all that s***. But that gave me the ability to be an actor."