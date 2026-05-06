Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton's First TV Role Was On A Classic '80s Legal Drama

Billy Bob Thornton may be commanding the oil fields of West Texas as Tommy Norris in "Landman" on Paramount+, but the actor's television origins weren't nearly so grand. He first clocked in as a simple pawnshop clerk on a popular '80s legal drama.

Roughly nine years before he'd land his Oscar-nominated role in "Sling Blade," Thornton earned his first TV credit in a 1987 "Matlock" episode titled "The Photographer."

The 70-year-old actor recently sat down with longtime friend and fellow thespian Kathy Bates for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series where he reflected on his guest spot on the beloved whodunit and its connection to "The Andy Griffith Show" with fondness.

"It was the first television role I ever did. I had one scene," he told Bates, who stars as Madeline "Matty" Matlock in CBS' 2024 reimagining of the '80s classic led by the late Andy Griffith.