Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Defends Skyler's Behavior Towards Walter White
Is being a nag worse than running an illegal drug empire and killing people? Some "Breaking Bad" fans seem to think so, as they choose the side of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) over his wife, Skyler (Anna Gunn). Why? Because she didn't support his selfish behavior and illegal exploits. However, Cranston thinks his character's wife got a raw deal, as he explained in a conversation during First We Feast's "Hot Ones Versus" series.
"Her husband leaves without any explanation. She's pregnant. He's making crystal methamphetamine, and people have died, and she's the b**ch? We couldn't understand [how people saw her as a bad person]," Cranston recalled.
"Breaking Bad" is hailed as one of the best crime shows of all time for a myriad of reasons, including its ability to make viewers sympathize with a criminal like Walter. Skyler certainly wasn't perfect (she had an affair, after all), but it seems that she's gained more support now that viewers have had time to process the series.
Some Breaking Bad fans agree with Bryan Cranston's take on Skyler
Skyler is arguably the hero all along on "Breaking Bad." While Walter White was away cooking drugs and being a generally rotten person, she protected their children when the poop hit the fan. Some fans find her grating because of her attitude toward such a complex character, sure, but others have even learned to accept Skyler and understand her situation. "I despised Skyler the first time I watched the series, especially the Ted stuff," one fan noted on Reddit. "But after rewatching it, she doesn't act wholly unreasonable given the circumstances."
In the same discussion, another fan wrote, "Obviously she's got her flaws, but she's stuck in an increasingly abusive relationship with a psychopath and many viewers are happy to blame her for her situation."
Skyler was involved in some of the most cringe-worthy moments on "Breaking Bad," but was her behavior ever worse her husband's? Bryan Cranston doesn't seem to think so, and it's clear some folks agree with him.