Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Defends Skyler's Behavior Towards Walter White

Is being a nag worse than running an illegal drug empire and killing people? Some "Breaking Bad" fans seem to think so, as they choose the side of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) over his wife, Skyler (Anna Gunn). Why? Because she didn't support his selfish behavior and illegal exploits. However, Cranston thinks his character's wife got a raw deal, as he explained in a conversation during First We Feast's "Hot Ones Versus" series.

"Her husband leaves without any explanation. She's pregnant. He's making crystal methamphetamine, and people have died, and she's the b**ch? We couldn't understand [how people saw her as a bad person]," Cranston recalled.

"Breaking Bad" is hailed as one of the best crime shows of all time for a myriad of reasons, including its ability to make viewers sympathize with a criminal like Walter. Skyler certainly wasn't perfect (she had an affair, after all), but it seems that she's gained more support now that viewers have had time to process the series.