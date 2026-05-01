Brilliant Minds Canceled At NBC

Dr. Oliver Wolf will no longer be seeing patients: NBC has canceled "Brilliant Minds" after two seasons, TVLine has learned.

The Zachary Quinto-led medical drama followed Oliver, a neurodivergent neurologist whose avant garde way of investigating medical quandries earned him great success with patients and frequent run-ins with his hospital's administrators. The show was based on the life and work of Dr. Oliver Sacks.

The future began looking bleak for "Brilliant Minds" in early Februrary, when NBC announced that the series would not return to the primetime schedule following the network's coverage of the Winter Olympics. Instead, the singing competition "The Voice" expanded to two hours on Monday nights, taking the slot formerly housing "Brilliant Minds." The drama later set a May 27 return for the season's — and the series' — final six episodes.

"Brilliant Minds" hailed from Michael Grassi ("Riverdale"). The cast also included Teddy Sears, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Aury Krebs, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Al Calderon, and Brian Altemus.

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